MONCKS CORNER — A local teacher was among the South Carolina educators Santee Cooper provided with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in critical fields of the energy industry through its annual Energy Educators Institute at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.

A press release issued by Santee Cooper about the institute states that when asked about what she gained from the institute, first grade teacher Janet Lawson of Monarch Elementary School cited “great training and interaction with professionals to improve [her] instruction.”

Serving as the institute’s 33rd annual series, the 2018 session hosted 50 state educators who received certification following their participation in the week-long, graduate-level course. The participating teachers received classroom preparation materials and a better understanding about complex, energy-related topics, including the production, opportunities and challenges of renewable energy.

Santee Cooper held two sessions throughout the month of July. Both of the four-day institutes included trips through the lock at Jefferies Generating Station and visits to Old Santee Canal Park and Cross Generating Station.

Throughout the week, teachers also participated in learning activities and unit planning sessions and connected directly with Santee Cooper experts on topics such as energy efficiency and conservation, renewable energy, environmental resources, power generation, transmission, distribution, electric safety, water quality and utility economics.

Teachers represented 16 South Carolina counties including Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, and York.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Union-County-Educator.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Energy-Educators-Graduates.jpg

Lawson completes Energy Educators Institute