Board approves appointments

UNION COUNTY — The new school year is about to begin and the Union County Board of School Trustee is making sure the schools have the personnel in place to cope with the return of students to class.

At its July meeting on July 23, the board voted unanimously to approve the personnel report prepared and presented by Director of Personnel Jeff Stribble.

In his report, Stribble recommended the appointment of the following persons to the following positions in the school district:

• Jessika Colvin — Science Teacher at Union County High School

• Charvez Holmes — Science Teacher at the Achievement Academy

• Wilma Jean Littlejohn — Full time Food Service Operator at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Kim Clayton — Special Education Teacher at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Jessica Hunnicutt — Science Teacher at Sims Middle School

• Daiko Cox — Full Time Food Service Operator at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Shon Morris — Part Time Cafeteria Worker at Monarch Elementary School

• Cory Robertson — Credit Recover Lab Assistant/Coach at Union County High School

• Delvin Turner — Special Education Self-Contained Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

The board met again this past Wednesday in special session during which it approved recommendation that the following persons be appointed to the following positions at the following schools:

• Gale Glenn — Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Phyllis Gibson — Teacher at Foster Park Elementary School.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3.jpg

To 11 positions at 6 schools

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.