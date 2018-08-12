Scholarships established at Lander

Logan Lusk Logan Lusk

GREENWOOD — The parents of James Logan Lusk have established two Lander scholarships to honor the memory of their son, who lost his life in a single car accident earlier this year.

Beginning with the 2018 academic year, the Logan Lusk Angel Memorial Science Scholarship and Logan Lusk Angel Memorial General Funded Scholarship will be awarded to a science major student and a general major student in need of financial assistance, and who can demonstrate the same passion and commitment to leadership exhibited by Logan in the areas of academics, community service and extracurricular activities.

On Sept. 21, a golf tournament benefitting both Lusk scholarships will be held at The Rock Golf Club & Resort (formerly known as The Rock at Jocassee) in Pickens.

As a sophomore chemistry major at Lander, the Pickens native excelled in the classroom, and served as an orientation leader and student assistant in the university’s Office of Enrollment Management. An avid outdoorsman, Logan was a pre-med student planning to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Established by Angela and Jimmy Lusk, the scholarships are their effort to preserve the impact of their son’s life. “It’s in his honor,” explained Angela. “It’s a way of continuing what he wanted to do.”

Logan’s passing devastated the close-knit Lander family. Days after his accident, a student-led memorial service was held on campus, and included personal reflections of the impact he had made in the lives of family members, friends and classmates. The service included the release of balloons inscribed with the message, “You are loved, missed and remembered.” A Calloway Crabapple tree was later planted in front of the Physical Science Building on campus, where Logan spent much of his time studying and researching as a chemistry major.

“We selected that particular species of tree because its foliage will be bright white, much like Logan’s spirit,” said Santos Pagán, a junior mass communications major from Lowell, Mass. “Logan and I met during Freshman Orientation, and we became best friends. Here at Lander, we’re a family, and with the planting of this tree, we know that Logan’s spirit will always be here with us.”

Tax-deductible contributions for the Logan Lusk Angel Memorial Science Scholarship and Logan Lusk Angel Memorial General Funded Scholarship can be made payable to The Lander Foundation, and mailed to:

Lander University

Office of Advancement

320 Stanley Avenue

Greenwood, SC 29649.

• First Annual Logan Lusk Golf Tournament

Scheduled for Friday, Sept. 21, the first annual Logan Lusk Golf Tournament will be held at The Rock Golf Club & Resort (formerly known as The Rock at Jocassee) in Pickens. Registration for the Captain’s Choice tournament will be at 12:00 p.m., and the tee off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Entrance fees for the tournament are $100 per person; $400 for a team of four. All proceeds will benefit both Lusk scholarships.

To pre-register, call The Rock Golf Club & Resort at 864-878-2030.

Logan Lusk

By the parents of student Logan Lusk