Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times When it comes to matters spiritual, moral, ethical, and even material, what more do you need than Jesus Christ? When you put Jesus Christ at the center of your life as your Lord and Savior and let Him guide you then you can face with confidence the challenges of every day life. Unlike all the others who have claimed throughout history to possess the revealed truth, Christ doesn't have to make such a claim because He is the revealed truth of God. In Him is all truth, all truth that human beings need to live lives that are moral, upright, decent, humane, and Heaven bound. So yes, ask for Jesus and let Him into your heart, soul, mind, and life and leave all the rest to the pages and even the garbage heaps of history where they belong.

Read Matthew 14:13-21

Jesus took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated; so also the fish, as much as they wanted.

— John 6:11 (NRSV)

PRAYER: O God, may we never tire of finding ways to feed those who are hungry. May all who hunger be filled. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: From my modest offerings God can create abundance.