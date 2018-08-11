Officials receive certificates

Photo courtesy of Union County Supervisor Frank Hart Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilwoman Joan Little, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, and Union County Councilman Tommie Hill holds the certificates of completion they received recently from the Institute of Government for County Officials. Photo courtesy of Union County Supervisor Frank Hart Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilwoman Joan Little, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, and Union County Councilman Tommie Hill holds the certificates of completion they received recently from the Institute of Government for County Officials.

UNION COUNTY — They didn’t wear caps and gowns but four county officials nevertheless graduated from school this week with two of them receiving certificates for completing one program and the other two receiving certificates for completing two programs.

In a statement released Wednesday, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced that he and Union County Council Members Joan Little, Tommie Hill and Ralph Tucker received certificates of completion from the Institute of Government for County Officials.

The Institute of Government for County Officials is a training program designed to equip county officials with the tools needed to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively in their positions. First offered in 1989, the Institute’s curriculum has been enhanced over the years to reflect current information that county officials need to know in order to be effective leaders.

Hart said that Hill and Tucker received certificates of completion for completing the Institute’s Level 1 training program while he and Little received certificates of completion for completing the Institute’s Level 1 and Level 2 training programs.

To graduate from Level 1, a county official must attend 27 contact hours of instruction composed of six required courses (18 contact hours) and any three elective courses (9 contact hours).

To graduate from Level 2, a county official must attend 18 hours of instruction composed of any six courses (18 contact hours).

Graduates who of Level I and participants who are within nine hours (three courses) of graduating from Level I are eligible to earn credit for Level II courses.

The South Carolina Association of Counties provides the Institute of Government for County Officials in cooperation with the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston and the Strom Thurmond Institute of Government and Public Affairs at Clemson University.

