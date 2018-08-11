‘Providing an exemplary service’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Santuc Fire Department has been providing firefighting services to the Santuc Community since 1968, a record of service recognized with a proclamation from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart urging the public to celebrate the department and its history and thank its firefighters. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Santuc Fire Department has been providing firefighting services to the Santuc Community since 1968, a record of service recognized with a proclamation from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart urging the public to celebrate the department and its history and thank its firefighters.

SANTUC — The people of Union County are being urged to recognize and celebrate the Santuc Fire Department in honor of the 50th anniversary of the department’s founding.

In a proclamation issued at the beginning of this week, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart urged the people of Union County to honor the department for its 50 years of providing firefighting services to the Santuc Community.

Whereas, the Santuc Fire Department in Union, South Carolina was formed on August 5, 1968; and

Whereas, T.M. Adams, L.R.H. Labaraw and Richard Jeter applied for incorporation of the Santuc Volunteer Fire Department and the incorporation documents were signed by O. Frank Thornton as Secretary of State; and

Whereas, listed on the original charter were T.M. Adams as President, L.R.H. Labaw as Vice President, Richard Jeter as Treasurer, Mary Dixon as Secretary and Francis Crocker as Director with an address of Santuc Route #1 in Carlisle, South Carolina; and

Whereas, the purpose of becoming a corporation was to procure firefighting equipment, provide storage for the equipment and fight and contain fires with said equipment; and

Whereas, the first fire chief Stanley Vanderford bought Santuc’s first fire truck which was a 1941 Chevrolet pumper open cab truck from the City of Union Fire Department for $1,000.00 with said funds being donated by L.R.H. Labaw; and

Whereas, the truck was parked under T. Mac Adams home garage until the fire department building could be constructed; and

Whereas, the volunteers of the Santuc Fire Department have diligently worked for 50 years to improve the level of fire protection within the Santuc Fire District.

Now Therefore, I, Frank Hart, Chair of the Union County Council, do hereby proclaim that the citizens throughout Union County recognize the dedication and bravery of the volunteer firefighters of the Santuc Fire Department who have been providing an exemplary service to those living within the fire district. I urge all the citizens to celebrate and congratulate Santuc Fire Department for 50 years of service from 1968 to 2018.

Proclamation honors Santuc Fire Department