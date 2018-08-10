Upstate, SunTrust partnering

SPARTANBURG — Financial literacy and making solid financial decisions in today’s economy is a must. With that in mind, SunTrust Bank will partner with the University of South Carolina Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics to host a five-week financial literacy program for USC Upstate students, faculty, staff and the community.

The series will be held Tuesdays beginning Sept. 5 and run through Oct. 2, 2018 beginning at 12:10 p.m. in Room 280 at The George, 160 E. St. John St., downtown Spartanburg.

Class dates and topics include:

Introduction, Money Basics and Credit Scores — Sept. 4

Education, Career, Debt and Meeting Financial Goals — Sept. 11

Budget for Job and Big Purchases: Buying a Car — Sept. 18

Big Purchases – Buying a Home, Insurance and Savings — Sept. 25

Investments, Retirement Savings and Top Money Mistakes — Oct. 2

The class will be led by USC Upstate instructor Becky Goessel. With more than 20 years of experience, Goessel has a strong background in big four accounting, auditing, financial analysis, month-end closing, financial reporting, corporate budgeting and management reporting. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

The program is FREE to USC Upstate students and $10 per session for faculty, staff and community members. Lunch is provided.

To register, visit http://www.uscupstate.edu/suntrust.

