Fifteen interns ready to serve

Photo courtesy of Sherman College These 15 interns have joined the Chiropractic Health Center at Sherman College and are ready to see patients.

BOILING SPRINGS — Fifteen interns are now ready to serve the community and see patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. Interns celebrated the entrance of this final phase of their chiropractic education recently during a pinning ceremony on the Sherman College campus, located at 2020 Springfield Road in Boiling Springs.

The most recent class of interns joining the Chiropractic Health Center includes the following:

• Katelyn Allen

• Giovanny Batista

• Ana Berrios

• Sanaz Bondar

• Byoung-Ho Paul Choi

• Kevin Crane

• Jesus Estrada

• Heather Griewank

• Eduardo Guzman

• Hirofumi Isobe

• Christian Tyler Jackson

• Josean Jimenez

• Marc Wilson

• Poloyen Xiong

The teaching environment, coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation. Because the clinic is open to the public, residents in Upstate South Carolina experience excellent chiropractic care at affordable prices through 35,000 patient visits per year.

The class greetings and charge were given by Executive Vice President Neil Cohen, D.C. Assistant Student Clinic Case Doctor Kevin Power, D.C., administered the Pledge of Professionalism, and Dean of Clinic Operations and Outreach Kristy Shepherd, M.A., placed a special commemorative pin on each student’s blue clinic jacket.

“Sherman students transitioning into their clinical internship at the Health Center are well prepared to deliver quality and effective care to our friends and neighbors in the greater Spartanburg area,” said Dean of Clinic Operations and Outreach Kristy Shepherd, M.A. “These students are the future of the chiropractic profession. On behalf of the faculty and staff of the Sherman College Health Center, we are proud and excited to welcome this newest class of chiropractic interns.”

In the clinical phase of the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College, interns practice every aspect of patient care, including case histories, physical and spinal examinations, x-ray, diagnosis, report of findings, chiropractic adjustments and case management. Interns are encouraged to work with the research department to advance the profession with evidence based study; they also complete remaining clinical and business courses.

The chiropractic internship also gives these senior students the opportunity to participate in community events, both in the Health Center and off campus – including spinal screenings, health fairs, school visits, and more — to help them build communication, leadership and community relations skills so they are well prepared for practice following graduation.

The Chiropractic Health Center at Sherman College is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular visits are $15; visits for students, military members and seniors are $10; special rates are available for families. Walk-ins are accepted, but it is best to call 864-578-8777 to set an appointment. For more information, visit www.sherman.edu/hc .

Sherman College of Chiropractic provides students with a comprehensive chiropractic education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic who are highly skilled, compassionate, ethical and successful. On its 80-acre campus in South Carolina, Sherman offers a first professional degree program unique in its approach to health care and known globally for the skill and art of chiropractic delivered by graduates. For more information, visit www.sherman.edu or call 800-849-8771.

