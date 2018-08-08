Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times 31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: 32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: 33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. 34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: — Matthew 25:31-34 Charles Warner | The Union Times 31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: 32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: 33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. 34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: — Matthew 25:31-34

Read 1 Peter 5:6-10

Cast all your anxiety on [God] because he cares for you.

— 1 Peter 5:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to trust you with our negative thoughts so that you can help us to see the blessings all around us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God helps me replace my anxieties with hope.