Charles Warner | The Union Times The local Dollar Tree store has set up this collection bin at the end of its checkout lines for customers to place school supplies they purchase for distribution to military families through Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® program. The deadline for making the donations to the program is Thursday, Aug. 9. Charles Warner | The Union Times The local Dollar Tree store has set up this collection bin at the end of its checkout lines for customers to place school supplies they purchase for distribution to military families through Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® program. The deadline for making the donations to the program is Thursday, Aug. 9.

UNION — Residents of Union County who would like to help military families obtain school supplies for their children can do so through this Thursday at the local Dollar Tree store.

In a statement released Sunday, Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. announced that they “have joined forces for the 10th consecutive year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-to-School Brigade®. Thursday, Aug. 9 is the deadline for South Carolina area Dollar Tree customers to purchase school supplies and place them in collection bins located in each store.”

The press release states that “Operation Homefront will distribute the supplies to military children at more than 60 Back-to-School Brigade® expos and at numerous additional local community partner events across the nation in July and August.”

It further state that “in 2017, families spent $500 per student for school supplies on average, a significant increase from $488 per student in 2016. The Back-to-School Brigade®, which has distributed more than 300,000 backpacks since 2008, helps to alleviate some of these financial costs for military families by providing backpacks with a variety of needed supplies, including pens, pencils, paper, scissors, and binders.”

Union County residents who would like to contribute to the Back-to-School Brigade® effort may do so at the local Dollar Tree store located in Audrey Plaza at 317 Buffal0-West Springs Highway, Union. A collection bin has been set up at the end of the store’s checkout lines for customers to place the school supplies they purchase for distribution by Operation Homefront. The store is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and can be contacted at 864-466-1999.

For more information about how to support the Back-to-School Brigade®, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 14,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Its stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit http://www.DollarTree.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

