Pursuing a passion for fine art

UNION — A man whose lifelong passion for drawing lead him to pursue, first, a career in graphic design and, now, a second career as an artist, will have some of the results of that passion on exhibit at the Union County Arts Council’s Main Street Art Gallery over the next six weeks.

UCAC is hosting an exhibit of 30 paintings and drawings by Todd Baxter that began this past Monday and will run through Thursday, Sept. 9. The exhibit includes water scenes, country scenes, beach scenes, sports scenes, and street scenes done in the mediums of oil and colored pencil.

According to his website (baxterfinearts.com) the works on display are the result of Baxter’s second career as an artist that grew out of his lifelong love of drawing.

The website states that Baxter “has loved to draw the world around him as far back as he can remember, one of those enviable people who always knew what they wanted to be when they grew up. His artist’s eye first guided Todd’s successful career as a graphic designer, begun after he graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1975. For four decades, he created images that engaged audiences in the world of advertising. Then in June 2010, with the responsibilities of raising a family in the rear view mirror, he decided to adjust course to focus on his passion for fine art.”

On his website, Baxter expresses his gratitude for being able to now fully focus on the passion that has shaped his entire life.

“I am extremely grateful to be able to pursue my passion, to have the opportunity to do what I love doing, every day.”

A reception for Baxter and his work will be held at the UCAC Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street, Union, this Thursday (August 9) from 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Also In August

This is also what’s happening this month at the Union County Arts Council.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, Aug. 24 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

For more about the Union County Arts Council and the services it provides call 864-429-2817.

The UCAC Art Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

UCAC hosting Todd Baxter exhibit

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

