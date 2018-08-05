‘Antiques on Main’ a big success

Charles Warner | The Union Times Furniture including tables, chester drawers, cabinets, breakfronts, and even bed frames were among the items for sale by vendors taking part in the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Furniture including tables, chester drawers, cabinets, breakfronts, and even bed frames were among the items for sale by vendors taking part in the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times There all sorts of antiques including these framed movie posters that were for sale during the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times There all sorts of antiques including these framed movie posters that were for sale during the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Paintings, pottery, and glassware were among the items for sale by the vendors taking part in this past Saturday’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum. Charles Warner | The Union Times Paintings, pottery, and glassware were among the items for sale by the vendors taking part in this past Saturday’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum. Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to have a 7Up or an RC or at least some memorabilia associated with those soft drink brands? That memorabilia was for sale this past Saturday during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to have a 7Up or an RC or at least some memorabilia associated with those soft drink brands? That memorabilia was for sale this past Saturday during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times The section of Main Street between Herndon Street and Pinckney Street was closed to traffic this past Saturday to allow vendors to sell their wares during the Union County Museum's “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times The section of Main Street between Herndon Street and Pinckney Street was closed to traffic this past Saturday to allow vendors to sell their wares during the Union County Museum's “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair.

UNION — Last Saturday’s “Antiques on Main” event hosted by the Union County Museum was a hit with the public which came to purchase the items for sale and have their antiques appraised; with the vendors who rented space on Main Street to display their wares; and with the museum which reaped a huge financial reward.

The Antiques On Main Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair was held on the section of Main Street between Herndon and Pinckney streets which was closed to traffic for much of Saturday morning. The first part of the event began at 8:30 a.m. and featured vendors who’d rented tables — at $20 a table — set up by the museum to display and sell their wares from. The merchandise for sale included antiques, re-purposed antiques, and collectibles.

While the first part of the fair was held on Main Street in front of the museum and adjacent buildings, the second part, which began at 1 p.m., was held in the museum itself. During that time the public could bring antique and collectible items to the museum to have them appraised by professional appraisers at a cost of $5 per item to be appraised.

In announcing the fair, Union County Museum Director Rozelle Bramlett said that the fair was held to promote public awareness of and raise funds for the museum. She said it was felt that an appraisal fair fit nicely with the museum because it involved antiques and a museum is a place where you can find and view antique artifacts.

Bramlett said this week that the fair was a success for all involved, so much so that the museum is looking at hosting another one next year.

“I think it went really well, we had a good turnout of people bringing items to be appraised,” Bramlett said. “Everybody who spoke to me about it spoke highly of it. Some even said it was the best event they’d ever seen in downtown Union.

“We had 13 spaces rented and every vendor that spoke with me said they were happy with their results,” she said. “They wanted to know if we’d have one next year and we’d like to but we’d probably hold it in September so it will be cooler.”

All proceeds, including the appraisal fees and the vendor rentals, from the fair went to the museum and Bramlett said that approximately $800 was raised by the event.

‘RISE Star’

The museum’s hosting the appraisal fair gained it praise from “RISE,” which, in the words of member Kathy Stepp, “is a group of citizens dedicated to promoting interest in the re-vitalization of Union’s historic downtown district. We research opportunities to develop cooperation between city and county councils in order to restore our fading Main Street to the glory it once heralded.”

Stepp, in a statement released earlier this week, said that RISE is “happy to announce that there is some positive movement on this front. We are proud to honor the Union County Museum staff for their effort to promote downtown. This past weekend’s Antiques on Main was a grand step toward bringing economic prosperity to Union’s Main Street. We are proud to call them a RISE Star because they continue to be a shining reminder of the history of this place we call home.”

The Union County Museum is located at 127 West Main Street, Union, and is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 1-4 p.m. For more information about the museum, its exhibits, and the services it provides call 864-429-5081.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Furniture including tables, chester drawers, cabinets, breakfronts, and even bed frames were among the items for sale by vendors taking part in the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Antiques-on-Main-furniture.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Furniture including tables, chester drawers, cabinets, breakfronts, and even bed frames were among the items for sale by vendors taking part in the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times There all sorts of antiques including these framed movie posters that were for sale during the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Antiques-on-Main-movies.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There all sorts of antiques including these framed movie posters that were for sale during the “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Paintings, pottery, and glassware were among the items for sale by the vendors taking part in this past Saturday’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Antiques-on-Main-paintings.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Paintings, pottery, and glassware were among the items for sale by the vendors taking part in this past Saturday’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair hosted by the Union County Museum. Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to have a 7Up or an RC or at least some memorabilia associated with those soft drink brands? That memorabilia was for sale this past Saturday during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Antiques-on-Main-RC.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to have a 7Up or an RC or at least some memorabilia associated with those soft drink brands? That memorabilia was for sale this past Saturday during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times

The section of Main Street between Herndon Street and Pinckney Street was closed to traffic this past Saturday to allow vendors to sell their wares during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Antiques-on-Main-across-the-street.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times

The section of Main Street between Herndon Street and Pinckney Street was closed to traffic this past Saturday to allow vendors to sell their wares during the Union County Museum’s “Antiques On Main” Antiques and Antique Collectibles and Appraisal Fair.

Appraisal fair raises $800 for museum

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.