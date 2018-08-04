Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The great and overwhelming and eternal truth is that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior, the one and only living sacrifice for our sins, the Son of God, and one part of the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. This is the truth and because it is the truth that means that it is equally true that Christ is the only way to eternal salvation, and the only way any of us can have that salvation is by accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior and asking Him to forgive us of our sins. That, is the truth, the eternal truth. Charles Warner | The Union Times The great and overwhelming and eternal truth is that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior, the one and only living sacrifice for our sins, the Son of God, and one part of the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. This is the truth and because it is the truth that means that it is equally true that Christ is the only way to eternal salvation, and the only way any of us can have that salvation is by accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior and asking Him to forgive us of our sins. That, is the truth, the eternal truth.

Read Isaiah 11:1-10

A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a Branch will bear fruit.

— Isaiah 11:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, God, for reminding us that you are with us in all the storms of life. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God can take something broken in my life and make it new.