Getting new names for Lockhart Cafe

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes that she is receiving a lot of ideas for the new name of the Lockhart Cafe. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes that she is receiving a lot of ideas for the new name of the Lockhart Cafe.

Well I’m getting quite a few names for the Cafe, everyone that comes into the shop seems to be enjoying trying to come up with something clever. Can you think of anything? Call me at 545-6652. We have three more weeks of this.

Sunday’s menu will be: Fried chicken breast or leg or meatloaf. Veggies are choice of three: potato & gravy, rice & gravy, dressing & gravy, green beans, pinto beans, squash casserole, mac & cheese, sweet potato souffle, potato salad, and slaw. Rolls or cornbread. Dessert: cake, pie, or cobbler. Time between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you don’t support the cafe, don’t be upset if they finally have to close the door.

At The Movies

Gina and I went to the movies Wednesday and saw Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout. There was a lot of action, chases, and shootings. I kept jumping, and saying uh!, ooh! no! I can’t watch! Gina looked at me and said, This is not a horror film. That’s how I react in them. But when unexpected things were happening that was dangerous, it just about took me out of my seat. I will entertain you at a movie. Everyone had to hear me, cause there might have been 10 people in there.

We went to see a Stephen King movie years and years ago. I screamed, and when we walked out two guys pointed at me and said there she is.

Well when I was barely in my teens my cousin and I went to see West Side Story, and at the end Tony died in Natalie Wood’s arms, we were sobbing and the lights came on at the moment. You know as young girls we were very embarrassed.

I know they’re just movies, but I really get into them emotionally. I really prefer not to see horror, but I don’t want to have Gina go alone. So I suffer through them.

Someone Familiar

Saturday, Chuck took Marvin and Anita with us out to eat. I saw someone so familiar but couldn’t think where or who, so being as nosey as I am I walked over, and asked her. We were in Spartanburg, and she was from Union, she used to be a pharmacist at CVS and Walmart, so I looked over at my group and told them that she was someone who used to take care of all of us, but I wasn’t going to tell them anymore. They told her that if I didn’t tell I could walk home. So I gave in. But it really bothers me when I think I know someone and can’t place them.

“Shopping”

Then the men got their wish and we went to the Academy, I think we were there for three hours. I held up a wall for a long time until Anita showed up and said lets take a walk, so we looked at the shoes and kids clothes. Then we finally went back to the fishing department only to find out the men were at the golfing section. So after all that time, we walked out with buying just a fishing net.

One day, I’m going to drag Chuck to Belk’s and walk around and around for hours and then not buy anything.

I bought a new glider swing for the park, so ladies you can come and sit and enjoy a good book, and sit in it.

Ronnie Thomason went to the Tractor Supply and picked it up for me. Thanks.

I volunteered Tommy Eaves to put it together for me. He’s my jack of all trades.

I need to check out the other things in the park to see the repairs. If the teenagers would stay off the little ones’ toys they would last a little longer. Then I have a few bad little ones that only know how to rough house and tear things apart. But with cameras I’ll catch you one day.

Please just enjoy having a place to play.

Lawn Mower

Gary was having a yard sale. A minister bought a lawn mower but returned it a few days later, complaining that it wouldn’t run.

“It’ll run,” said Gary, “but you have to curse at it to get it started”

The minister was shocked. ” I have not uttered a curse in 30 years.”

“Just keep pulling on the starter rope — the words will come back to you.”

Well it’s time to say good night. 1-864-545-6652.

