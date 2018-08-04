Ponytails third in World Series

Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytail Precious Rice is up at bat during the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytail Precious Rice is up at bat during the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytail Janiyah Glenn gets some advice from her father, Bryant Glenn, before taking her turn at bat during the Dixie Softball World Series. Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytail Janiyah Glenn gets some advice from her father, Bryant Glenn, before taking her turn at bat during the Dixie Softball World Series. Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytails Janiyah Glenn and Abby Benfield getting ready to start off the game against Team Virginia on the third day of the Dixie Softball World Series. Photo by Kacie Gregory Ponytails Janiyah Glenn and Abby Benfield getting ready to start off the game against Team Virginia on the third day of the Dixie Softball World Series. Photo by Kacie Gregory The Union County 12u Ponytails Division Dixie Girls Softball Team aka Team South Carolina had a great time playing in the Dixie Softball World Series held in Alexandria, Louisiana, July 27-Aug. 2. The Ponytails were second runner-up in the series. Photo by Kacie Gregory The Union County 12u Ponytails Division Dixie Girls Softball Team aka Team South Carolina had a great time playing in the Dixie Softball World Series held in Alexandria, Louisiana, July 27-Aug. 2. The Ponytails were second runner-up in the series.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County 12u Ponytails Division Dixie Girls Softball Team aka Team South Carolina was second runner-up in the Dixie Softball World Series but that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm for softball or their determination play in next year’s world series.

On July 11, the Ponytails won the South Carolina State Championship Tournament in Bluffton, their victory capping a season that saw them undefeated having won all eight of the games they played, including the five played at the state tournament.

By winning the state championship, the Ponytails became Team South Carolina, and won the right to represent South Carolina in the Dixie Softball World Series which was held in Alexandria, Louisiana from Friday, July 27-Thursday, Aug. 2.

Union County Dixie Girls Softball League Secretary Kristy Garner said Thursday that the Ponytails played their first game of the world series on Saturday against Team Alabama and won 9-7.

In their second game on Sunday, however, the Ponytails fell 11-1 to Team North Carolina.

The Ponytails came back in their third game, played on Monday, defeating Team Virginia 8-5.

Tuesday, however, saw the Ponytails fall to the Alexandria, Louisiana team 13-0, ending their bid for the world championship.

The Ponytails finished the world series in third behind runner-up Team North Carolina and the champion Alexandria, Louisiana team.

Despite their loss, however, Garner said the Ponytails enjoyed themselves and are eager to continue playing even though the season is now over.

“The girls had an amazing time,” Garner said. “We had girls yesterday when it was raining asking about when it would be time for practice not realizing that its over for the season.”

Garner said the Ponytails are looking forward to next year, pointing out that the 2019 Dixie Softball World Series will be held in Texas and that the team is planning on going to it.

