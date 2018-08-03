Area students make Dean’s List

Spartanburg Community College

Announces Dean’s List Summer 2018

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from the Union County area have earned dean’s list honors for summer term 2018.

Enoree

Ethen Kisner

Pacolet

Megan Ridings

Pacolet Mills

Karl W. Moore

Pauline

Jonathan T. White

Union

Angelina C. Aste

Justin M. Dudley

Meagan Hames

Jay M. Vaughan

Registration for SCC summer and fall semester classes is going on now.

Fall classes begin on August 20, September 25, October 15 and November 1. Individuals interested in registering for classes can apply online at www.sccsc.edu or contact the admissions center at any SCC location for more assistance.

