Community Shred Day Aug. 27

GAFFNEY — Unnecessary and unwanted documents clutter drawers and can put privacy in peril.

That is why Broad River Electric is hosting a Community Shred Day on Saturday, August 25 at its office in Boiling Springs, located at 5535 Highway 9.

This free public service will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. that day. Shred-it, the provider of Broad River Electric’s shredding services, will be in front of the cooperative’s office with a mobile unit that uses crosscut technology to turn sensitive paperwork into confetti-sized pieces. Only paper will be accepted.

Identity thieves thrive on tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and anything else that has personal or financial information. Just tossing those documents in the trash is a risk, making document shredding a necessity for business and personal security.

For more information, contact our member care center at 866-687-2667.

Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to more than 18,700 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina in order to improve the quality of their lives.

