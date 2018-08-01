Pacolet Milliken launching solar project in Union County

COLUMBIA — Pacolet Milliken Enterprises is launching a new renewable energy operation, Midway Green Solar, LLC, in Union County. This project is expected to bring approximately $12 million of capital investment.

Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc. is a private, family-owned investment company with a history that dates back to the 1860s. Located on property adjacent to Midway Green Industrial Park in Union, S.C., the company’s new solar project is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2019.

For more information on Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, visit www.pacoletmilliken.com.

Quotes

“Pacolet Milliken has partnered with Syncarpha Capital on projects throughout the country, and we’re excited to work with them to bring the first solar farm to Union County. Midway Green Solar, LLC allows us to expand our work of developing our commitment to investing in environmentally-responsible energy.” — Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Executive Vice President of Energy and Infrastructure Ralph Walker

“South Carolina’s renewable energy sector continues to grow, and we’re excited about today’s announcement of Pacolet Milliken Enterprises’ new $12 million solar project. To see this partnership continue to grow shows that the hard work of so many men and women will continue to benefit local communities and the state.” — Gov. Henry McMaster

“The renewable energy industry in South Carolina continues to impress as yet another renewable energy provider announces a $12 million investment. I congratulate this terrific company on their new development, and look forward to watching Midway Green Solar, LLC grow and thrive.” — Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are truly excited about this investment in renewable energy. This facility will provide Union County a competitive edge and support our strategy for sustainable growth going forward.” — Union County Council Chairman Frank Hart

About S.C. Department Of Commerce

As South Carolina’s leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, since 2011, the Palmetto State has ranked among top three in the nation for attracting jobs through foreign investment on a per capita basis, according to IBM-Plant Location International. Additionally, in five of seven years, the state has won the Gold Shovel Award from Area Development magazine; and, in 2017, the state was recognized as Business Facilities’ State of the Year. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com.

Investing $12 million to establish Midway Green Solar, LLC