Prayer for Wednesday

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. — John 14:6 (KJV)

Read Romans 11:33-12:2

Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.

— Philippians 4:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Blessed Lord, we praise you for your written word that has the power to change us through the renewing of our minds. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: If I focus my mind on godly thoughts, I can be more conformed to the image of Christ.