150 plates served up at Fish Fry

MONARCH — American Legion Post 22 not only served plates full of good food to hungry customers during their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser this past Saturday they also provided meals for some very deserving local veterans.

The Fish Fry Fundraiser is one of several fundraisers Post 22 holds each year to raise funds to help it in its efforts to assist local veterans and their families as well as support a variety of local programs that benefit the community.

This year’s Fish Fry Fundraiser was held this past Saturday in the parking lot of the Monarch branch of Arthur State Bank with food prepared on-site by Jameson England of “England’s Pit Stop.” The food, which, after being prepared, was then placed in takeout plates by Post 22 member Torance Inman and volunteer Dave Purcell, included French fries, onion rings, cole slaw, hush puppies, and, of course, fish, as well as a drink with each plate.

Each plate cost $10 and Inman said Monday that during the course of the fundraiser a total of 150 plates were sold. He said that as a result Post 22 netted over $1,000.

“It was a great success,” Inman said.

In addition to the plates sold, Inman said plates were also prepared for and donated to the veterans at Heartland Assisted Living. He said that a total of 12 plates were prepared and sent to the veterans living there.

The funds raised by Post 22 through the Fish Fry and the other fundraisers it holds throughout the year, support a number of local programs including its American Legion Baseball team; scholarships for local students to attend Boys State and Girls State; scholarships for a graduating JROTC student and a graduating student who is the son or daughter of a veteran. The scholarships are open to students at Union County High School, Union Christian Day School, and Home Schooled.

Post 22 has also budgeted funds to sponsor two students to attend the Nathan Wolf Law Cadet Academy which is an American Legion program.

The post also organizes and supports a number activities and ceremonies centered around veterans and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the United States of America.

Most all these activities have some cost and to cover those costs and enable the post to keep offering those programs, Inman said Post 22 holds several fundraisers each year. He said that Post 22’s next fundraiser will be a Low Country Boil in October.

Inman said that Post 22 “would like to thank Arthur State Bank for allowing the post to use its parking lot and the support of its employees who came to the fish fry. The post would also like to thank all the individuals, businesses, the Union County School District, Christian Day School and others who not only supported the fish fry but the other fundraising activities throughout the year.”

Post 22’s primary goal is to serve the veterans of Union County and their families and Inman said that the post “encourages all veterans to come and join Post 22. You may contact any Post 22 member or come to the post’s regular meeting the second Monday of each month. You can also visit www.legion.org for more details.”

