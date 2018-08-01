Cawthon selected for promotion

Audrey Cawthon Audrey Cawthon

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Chief Petty Officer Select Audrey W. Cawthon, daughter of Edna E. Jennings and the late Larry D. Jennings, Sr., was selected for promotion to E-7 on July 10, 2018 at Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes.

She is a native of Union County where she attended Jonesville High School and graduated from Union County Adult Education Class of 1998 and is the granddaughter of the late James Gory, Jr. and Viola Gory. She has one brother Larry D. Jennings, Jr., one Sister, Vanessa C. Jennings and three children, Brianna M. Jennings, Lykai and Camden Cawthon.

CPO (Sel) Cawthon enlisted in the United States Navy under the delayed entry program and left for basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes in August 2001. After graduating from basic training, she reported to Naval Air Station Meridian for Yeoman “A” School for advanced training.

In October 2001, CPO (Sel) Cawthon reported to the USS Cormorant (MHC 57), a minesweeper homeported in Ingleside, Texas where she performed her duties as Administrative Clerk and Master Helmsman. Her job as Master and Lee Helmsman included navigating the ship during general quarters for a myriad of mission operation drills. As a result of her superior performance, she earned her Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist designation and was automatically advanced to Second Class Petty Officer under the Command Advancement Program.

In September 2004, she reported to Navy Reserve Readiness Command in Washington, DC. Upon completion of this tour, she reported to Strike Fighter Aviation Squadron Twelve (VFC 12) where she was responsible providing training, mobilization and logistical support for Active Duty and Reserve Individual Augmentees.

In June 2009, she advanced to Petty Officer First Class and was assigned as Administrative Leading Petty Officer where she qualified as Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and served as Command Training Team representative, Command Historian, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society and Combined Federal Campaign representative.

In June 2010, she reported to Navy Reserve Forces Command as Travel Department Leading Petty Officer and Centrally Billed Account manager in which she was responsible for completing post payment reviews and conducting system software improvements to include the implementation of the Defense Travel System in the Reserve Force.

CPO (Sel) Cawthon reported to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC), Gulfport in June 2014 where she served as Security Manager, Command Fitness Leader, Legal Clerk, Official Mail Manager, Reports Manager and Command Pass Coordinator. Additionally, she established the NOSC Gulfport First Class Petty Officer Association where she served as President. Her current duty station is Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes where she is responsible for developing civilians into basically trained U.S. Navy Sailors.

Her accomplishments include a Master of Business Administration degree from Keller Graduate School of Management, Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University and an Associate in Business degree from Spartanburg Community College formerly Spartanburg Technical College.

Her Navy awards includes two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Silver Star in lieu of six Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Battle “E” Ribbon, four Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

CPO (Sel) Cawthon will be fully initiated and will be able to wear the insignia symbolizing the rank of Chief Petty Officer on September 14, 2018.

She currently resides in North Chicago with her husband Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) Christopher D. Cawthon.

To become Chief Petty Officer on Sep. 14