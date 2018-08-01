Community Prayer Meeting this Thursday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Community Prayer Meeting will be held this Thursday (Aug. 2) at noon at the USC Union Gazebo. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Community Prayer Meeting will be held this Thursday (Aug. 2) at noon at the USC Union Gazebo.

Revival Services

Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community will have Revival Services Wednesday, Aug. 1.

At 7:15 p.m., Dr. Jefferson McDowell, Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, will be the Evangelist.

The public is invited to come share with us in these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Vacation Bible School

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School Wednesday, Aug. 1-Friday, Aug.3.

A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. each night followed by the Bible School which will be from 6-8 p.m.

The theme is “Babylon.”

Ages 4-12.

Rev. Sam Baine, Pastor.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The menu includes pinto beans, cabbage, stewed potatoes, cornbread, drink, and dessert.

Cost is $5 per plate.

This is a fundraiser for Sammy and Lynn Webber’s daughter-in-law who has an undiagnosed illness.

Angie Roof will be singing.

Call 864-427-5319 for takeout.

Join us for a blessing.

Operation Get Smart

The Youth Ministry of McBeth Baptist Church invites you to our Back to School Awareness Program — Operation Get Smart.

The program will be held, Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by the South Carolina Department of Corrections the program is about crime prevention/public awareness. Their goal is to make students aware of the consequences, poor decision making and what effect it can have on a person’s life.

The public is invited.

Please come out and encourage your youth/children to attend.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Pleae note we will meet at the USC Union Gazebo.

This is an opportunity for citizens of Union County to come together to pray for the many among us who do not know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. They are all around us, and even in our churches. Let us pray also for revival in our churches. Pray for our pastors, teachers, and other church leaders, as well as for all other believers.

Let us let us pray for the revival and awakening we need in Union County and across the nation. Let us pray for the lost. Let us pray for the salvation of our leaders and judges who are not already saved, and that they may seek and do the will of God.

Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other emergency responders.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

August At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in August.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, Aug.14, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, Aug. 24 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

Todd Baxter Exhibit — Mr. Baxter is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburg. For four decades his main focus was in the world of advertising, but after raising his family he decided to turn his attention to his passion for fine art. Our gallery is filled with 30 pieces of artwork that range from colored pencil to oil.

The exhibit is Monday, Aug. 6-Thursday, Sept. 20.

A reception for the artist and his work will be held Thursday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Sinclair Family Reunion

The Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Bring a well filled basket.

Fried chicken, plates, cups, ice and utensils provided.

Please call 864-427-9070 (Sara) or 843-360-4768 (Angel) for additional information.

114th Annual Revival

Pastor Rev. Bartholomew Earl Green and the James Chapel Baptist Church Family of 527 Pinckney Street, Carlisle, will be celebrating their 114th Annual Revival in August.

Everyone is welcome; please come join us!

The theme is “God Has Done A New Thing!”

The revival will begin on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Rev. D.S. President of Saint Matthew Baptist Church.

Weekly revival will continue Monday, Aug. 6-Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. each evening.

Monday will feature Rev. Ronald Feaster of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Tuesday the speaker will be Rev. Eric Bell of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Concluding service on Wednesday will be Rev. Rodrick Oglesby Sr. of Bethesda Baptist Church.

Be blessed, and we hope to see you all there.

Revival

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty’s Chapel Church Road, Union will hold Revival Sunday, Aug. 5-Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Rev. Patricia Booker of St. Luke AME Zion Church will deliver the message on Sunday, Aug 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church, Kelton, will deliver the message on Monday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. each evening.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

Homecoming And Revival

St. Luke Baptist Church would like to invite you and your church family to our annual Homecoming and Revival services beginning on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m.

Our guest speaker for Homecoming will be Rev. Amos Durham, Pastor of Ridgeville Baptist Church in Inman.

Our revival services will be held Monday through Thursday, Aug. 6-9, beginning nightly at 6:30 p.m.

The evangelist for the week will be Rev. Dr. Bobby House from Charlotte, NC.

We look forward to having you help us uplift the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

If at any time we can repay you with a visit, feel free to let us know.

Yours in Christian Love,

Rev. George W. Shell, Jr.

St. Luke Baptist Church Family.

Annual Revival

Bethany Baptist Church will hold its Annual Revival Services Sunday, Aug. 5- Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The Sunday kick-off service will be held at 3 p.m. with the message being delivered by Rev. Sterling Farr, Pastor of Mark Hill Baptist Church.

The revivalist of the week will be Rev. Richard D. Woods, Pastor of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church of York.

The weeknight services will be at 7 p.m.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Martha Girz, a member of our club, will present program on bee stings.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Carlisle Finishing Group Meets

The Carlisle Finishing Group (formerly Cone Mills) will meet Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. for breakfast at Midway BBQ in Buffalo.

Guest speaker will be Union County High School Head Coach Bryan Thompson.

This will be a chance for the Carlisle Finishing Group to meet the coach who will speak about the upcoming football season.

This meeting is also being held to determine whether the group will continue meeting or not. Attendance has been low due to sickness and deaths. If members wish to continue with the meetings please be in attendance.

All retirees and former employees are welcome.

Annual Revival

On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Paradise AME Church will begin our Annual Revival with Rev. Mary Glisson of St. Mark AME Church delivering the message.

On Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. our revivalist will be Rev. Michael Hopkins of Chester.

If you are unable to attend, we solicit your prayer that both services will be to the Glory of God.

Please do not hesitate to call us if our church family can be of service to your church family.

Sabrina Fuller, Church Clerk.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

Annual Revival Services

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Annual Revival Services will begin Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

Nightly services will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13-Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Rev. Larry D. Murphy of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church, Union, will be guest speaker.

The public is invited to come worship with us.

‘Annual Child Find Day’

The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will hold the district’s “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17.

The school district will provide free screening for vision, hearing, speech, and other developmental problems for children ages 3 through 5 years old.

The screenings will not only be for children enrolled in one of the district’s elementary schools, but also for children not presently enrolled in the public school system.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child being screened.

The free screenings will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at Foster Park Elementary School, 901 Arthur Boulevard, Union.

For more information about Child Find Day and related matters call the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services at 864-429-1735.

‘Back To School Festival’

The Town of Carlisle will hold its 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 1-6 p.m. at the Carlisle Playground at the intersection of Pinckney and Cambridge streets.

As in previous years the Back To School Festival will feature fashion and talent shows, games for both children and adults, prizes, music, and food. This year’s festival will also feature horse rides and a bounce house.

The families with school age children in attendance at the event will receive free book bags filled school supplies. The goal of the town is to help children and their families be prepared for the start of the new school year by providing them with supplies the children can use at school.

As in previous years, the book bags will have such traditional school supplies as notebook paper, book binders, pencils, and pens. The supplies in the book bags will be based on the grades — elementary, middle, and high school — the students receiving them will be attending, adding that this reflects the growth of the festival over the years.

In order to receive the supplies, the children receiving them must be present to get them and they must be accompanied by an adult family member.

The 2018-2019 school year in the Union County School District begins Monday, Aug. 20.

For more information about the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” or to make a donation and/or volunteer call 864-427-1505.

Homecoming And Revival

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will have their Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Minister Julian Thompson, Associate Pastor of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the speaker.

Revival Services will be Monday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Tonnie Collins, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Cross Keys, Union, will be the Revivalist.

Come out and listen to the Word of God.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

