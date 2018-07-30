‘Annual Child Find Day’ Aug. 17

Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will provide free screenings for children ages 3-5 during “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17. Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will provide free screenings for children ages 3-5 during “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17.

UNION COUNTY — Do you have questions about your child or children’s speech? Their hearing? Their vision? Their development?

If you do and your child is between the ages of 3 and 5 you can get answers to those questions courtesy of the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Office of Special Services announced that it will hold the district’s “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17.

The press release states that the school district will provide free screening for vision, hearing, speech, and other developmental problems for children ages 3 through 5 years old.

The screenings will not only be for children enrolled in one of the district’s elementary schools, but also for children not presently enrolled in the public school system.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child being screened.

The free screenings will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at Foster Park Elementary School, 901 Arthur Boulevard, Union.

For more information about Child Find Day and related matters call the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services at 864-429-1735.

Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will provide free screenings for children ages 3-5 during “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-2.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will provide free screenings for children ages 3-5 during “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17.

Free screenings for children ages 3-5