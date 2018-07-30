Students attend Wolf Pack Welcome

Image courtesy of Newberry College Area students recently attended Newberry College’s Wolf Pack Welcome, the college summer orientation for students attending the college in the fall. Image courtesy of Newberry College Area students recently attended Newberry College’s Wolf Pack Welcome, the college summer orientation for students attending the college in the fall.

NEWBERRY — The following Union County area students participated in Wolf Pack Welcome 2018.

• Benjamin Burleson of Whitmire

• Haven Evans of Whitmire

• Cynthia Frost of Union

• Rebecca Lee of Union

• Aaron Parham of Union

• Abigail Valentine of Union

Students enrolled at Newberry College this fall have attended Newberry College’s Wolf Pack Welcome, the college summer orientation. Wolf Pack Welcome is a one day program designed to help first-year students transition smoothly from high school to Newberry College. Activities included: a team building session with other classmates, an academic session, a technology session and an advisement session with an academic advisor. Fall semester begins Tuesday, Aug. 21.

About Newberry College

Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational college with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, Newberry College appears in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings for regional colleges in the South: Best Colleges (#16); Best Value (#3); and Best Value for Veterans (#8). Newberry College offers baccalaureate degrees in 32 majors, 29 minors, 31 areas of concentration and 10 pre-professional programs. The College offers 20 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading and dance. Newberry College is accredited by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the National Association of Schools of Music. For more information, go to www.newberry.edu.

Image courtesy of Newberry College Area students recently attended Newberry College’s Wolf Pack Welcome, the college summer orientation for students attending the college in the fall. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Newberry-College-logo.jpg Image courtesy of Newberry College Area students recently attended Newberry College’s Wolf Pack Welcome, the college summer orientation for students attending the college in the fall.

Summer orientation at Newberry College