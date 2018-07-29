Hoping to make a positive impact

JONESVILLE — Town of Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore has been elected to the board of the Association of South Carolina Mayors.

In a statement released Thursday, the Association of South Carolina Mayors announced that it had met on Friday, July 20, at the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Annual Meeting in Hilton Head and elected new officers and board members.

Among those elected was Moore, who has served as mayor of Jonesville since 2008. Moore was elected to a three-year term on the association’s board. He said he is looking forward to working with the association’s other officers and board members and having a positive impact on both the association and South Carolina as a whole.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board of directors and our new president for this term,” Moore said Thursday. “I’m looking forward to working with them for the next three years to help improve the association. Hopefully, we can make a positive impact in the state.”

The new officers and board members are listed below:

• President

Mayor Jane Darby, Town of Edisto Beach

• Vice President

Mayor Jason Stapleton, Williston

• Immediate Past President

Mayor Steve MacDougall, Lexington

• New board members elected for a three-year term

Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, Camden

Mayor Ernest Moore, Jonesville

• New board member elected to fill a one year unexpired term

Mayor Corrin Bowers, Estill

• New board member elected to fill a two year unexpired term

Mayor Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach

• Returning board members

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, Conway

Mayor Janice Curtis, Simpsonville

Mayor Mark Huguley, Arcadia Lakes

Mayor Bo McMillan, Mullins

Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken

Mayor Harold Thompson, Union

Thompson, who has served as mayor of the City of Union since 2008, is currently serving a three-year term on the board which will expire next summer. He is also a former board member of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

About The Association Of SC Mayors

The Association of SC Mayors was established in 2011 under the umbrella of the Municipal Association of South Carolina to provide opportunities for South Carolina mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns; to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors; and to take part in educational activities. There are 125 members of the Association of SC Mayors.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Ernest-Moore.jpg

Moore elected to SC Mayors board