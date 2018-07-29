Talent show fundraiser raises $1,850

Charles Warner | The Union Times Katie Wagner plays the piano accompanied by Ryan West on djembe as they perform “Spirit of the Living God” during the Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium on July 20. Charles Warner | The Union Times Katie Wagner plays the piano accompanied by Ryan West on djembe as they perform “Spirit of the Living God” during the Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium on July 20. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers of Christ Boys Choir” directed by James Anthony Kershaw performed “Seek Ye First” during the July 20 Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers of Christ Boys Choir” directed by James Anthony Kershaw performed “Seek Ye First” during the July 20 Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium. Charles Warner | The Union Times Meredith Foster accompanied by Tommy Bishop on piano sings “Nightingales and Lilacs” on the stage of the USC Union Auditorium during the July 20 Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher. Charles Warner | The Union Times Meredith Foster accompanied by Tommy Bishop on piano sings “Nightingales and Lilacs” on the stage of the USC Union Auditorium during the July 20 Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher. Charles Warner | The Union Times Miss Elaine’s Dance Company did a clogging routine set to the song “9 to 5” in the Talent Show Fundraiser held for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium on Friday, July 20. Charles Warner | The Union Times Miss Elaine’s Dance Company did a clogging routine set to the song “9 to 5” in the Talent Show Fundraiser held for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium on Friday, July 20.

UNION — They sang, they danced, and they played musical instruments ranging from the piano, the guitar and the French horn to bagpipes and djembe, and they did it all to help a young woman battling leukemia.

On Friday, July 20, the Union Music Club and USC Union hosted a Talent Show Fundraiser for Maisie Fisher in the USC Union Auditorium.

Fisher, a graduate of Union County High School where she was a member of the gifted and talented class and was salutatorian of her graduating class, is the daughter of Frank and Tammy Fisher. She recently completed her junior year at Presbyterian College where has taken piano for three years with Dr. Karen Buckland, is a member of the wind ensemble, the pep band, and the Delta Omicron music fraternity. In June, Presbyterian College announced that Fisher had made the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Also in June, the Union Music Club announced that it had selected Fisher as one of the recipients of the Nancy Lewis Wilburn Scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. Fisher is also a recipient of the Boinest Morgan Medal and was a piano student of Suzy Smith who helped organize the Talent Show Fundraiser on her behalf.

The fundraiser was held to raise funds for the medical treatment Fisher is currently undergoing for leukemia. Fisher was diagnosed with the disease on May 17 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville. Due to her illness and the treatment she is undergoing, Fisher will be forced to miss the fall semester at Presbyterian College, but does plan to resume her studies there and receive the scholarships she’s been awarded including the Nancy Lewis Wilburn Scholarship from the Union Music Club.

Battling leukemia is costly though, and to help her family pay it, a group of singers, musicians, dancers and other entertainers donated their time and talents at the July 20 Talent Show Fundraiser.

Smith said Monday that the singers and musicians performed a variety of musical styles ranging from gospel to country to classical and even, in one case, an original composition. She said there were also dance and mime performances.

“A lot of people said they enjoyed it,” Smith said. “They loved everything, they loved the diversity of the entertainment.”

The following entertainers contributed their talents to the event:

• Gary Hipp, bagpipe instructor at Presbyterian College, who played several selections on bagpipe before the start of the show.

• The Soldiers of Christ Boys Choir under the direction of James Anthony Kershaw sang “Seek Ye First.”

• Katie Wagner on piano accompanied by Ryan West on djembe performed “Spirit of the Living God.”

• Kayleigh Miller on guitar sang “I Hope You Dance.”

• Elaine’s Dance Company performed a clogging routine to “9 to 5.”

• Meredith Foster accompanied by Tommy Bishop on piano sang “Nightingale and Lilacs.”

• Ethan Miller on French horn accompanied by Audrey Lancaster performed “Minuet.”

• Shon Morris sang “I Will Trust Him.”

• Ryan West on banjo accompanied by Smith on piano performed “Big Country.”

• The “Strong and Mighty” duo of Trey Kershaw and E’Naiya Williams presented a mime performance.

• Jordan Lawson on guitar sang an original composition “Smile.”

• The String Quartet of John Kvasnicka, Delaney Duckett, Kayleigh Spencer, and Mary Scarborough performed “Andarte” and “Allegro.”

• The “Uniquely Amazing” duo of Trey (pianist) and Akeah (vocalist) Kershaw performed a “Praise and Worship Medley.”

• New Emanuel Chapel Church Praise Dancers performed a dance routine that closed out the show.

The show was free, but donations of any amount were accepted at the door. Smith said those attending gave generously and so did a number of people who did not get to attend.

“We took in $1,600 at the door,” Smith said. “I also received phone calls from people who wanted to contribute but were unable to attend. So I gave them the contact information for them to send it directly to Maisie and her family and they sent them $250. That brought the donations raised to $1,850 total.”

At the present time there are no plans for any additional fundraising events like the talent show, but persons interested in making a donation to help Fisher and her family with the expenses of her battle with leukemia may call Suzy Smith at 864-427-7999 or 864-441-3314.

