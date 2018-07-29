Don’t lose hope for God is in control

Rev. Cathleen Cathcart Rev. Cathleen Cathcart

In Isaiah 6:1-8 we read of the year king Uzziah died. Uzziah had become a leper after entering the temple to perform a task assigned to the high priest, however, Uzziah was one of the good kings of Judah who had listened to God’s prophets and obeyed the word of the Lord for most of his reign. When a king died everything changed, everything in the palace died with him, even his law died with him. This represents a time of despair, gloom, and uncertainty. While we may not experience this type of despondency today in terms of a ruling king, many can relate to despair through such things as the loss of a loved one, declining health, hearing a doctor say you have cancer, and some experience financial or relational ruin so severe they feel that giving up is the only answer.

In this time of overwhelming uncertainty Isaiah saw the Lord sitting on the throne. The prophet Isaiah felt unworthy crying, “Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.” He was seeing the Lord on the throne, not because the end had come, but because the Lord wanted to show him He was still in control and to tell the people who had turned from Him that hope does not die with the king. Hope still remained with the Father in heaven, the Creator, the One who had set up earthly kings and could bring them down.

Whatever uncertainty you may be facing today God is still in control. We must not place our hope in the people and things around us, but put it in the One who sits on the throne. Our God will reign forever, the Bible tells us He is from everlasting to everlasting! Too often we rely on others, our job, our reputation, or whatever tangible thing we can grab hold of to place our hope in. This passage reminds us that God wants us to look past this world and those who may seem to control things here, and trust in Him for our provision, healing, and salvation.

Gods wants to use you in spreading this message. Isaiah didn’t feel worthy to speak this message so his lips were purified to prepare him for the task by an angel that flew to him with a live coal from the altar. Even today, once you and I have experienced cleansing through His Son, Jesus, He wants to use us in spreading this same message. The Lord asked in verse 8, “Whom shall I send?” And Isaiah answered, “Send me.”

Be encouraged today that our Father in heaven sees your situation and there are angel armies waiting to move on your behalf. He’s not waiting for perfect people to call on Him, He’s waiting on willing people to place their hope in Him. People willing to exercise their faith, cling tightly to their belief and say, “Here I am Lord, send me!” There are so many without hope today. They feel that they live in a place where the king is dead. Help them! If you have hope, spread it. No situation is beyond God’s care, comfort, or control.

I pray, “Father, remove this cloud of depression that looms over me. Give me eyes to see your glory, love, and provision. You are holy, and You have made a way for my forgiveness and cleansing through Jesus Christ. I am restored because of Your Son. I want to tell others of what You have done… send me. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

