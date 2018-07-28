Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a song that says you’ve got to have friends and that’s certainly true, because without friends — and, even more so, without family — life is a lonely, isolated, depressing, desperate, and even dangerous thing. So you need friends — and family — to not just get through life, but to truly live and enjoy it to the fullest. The greatest friend we can ever have, however, is the Lord Jesus Christ, a friend we make when we accept Him as our Lord and Savior and become members of the family of God. Christ is there for us every minute of the day, even when we think He isn’t, a thought we get when we let the cares of this world cause us to ignore His presence through the Holy Spirit and the guidance and comfort it brings us if we let it. More importantly, having Jesus as our friend and being part of His family, means that we have someone with us who will see us through death itself and into the eternal triumph of life everlasting with Him and the rest of our heavenly family. What a friend we have in Jesus indeed, but only if we let Him be that friend, that savior that we all need so desperately, both now and in eternity.

Read 1 Samuel 18:1-4

Some friends play at friendship but a true friend sticks closer than one’s nearest kin.

— Proverbs 18:24 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we praise you for the friendships you have given us. Help each one of us to be a committed friend who shows the love of Christ to others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: My friends are beautiful gifts from God.

