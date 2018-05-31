Area students make Dean’s List

CLINTON — The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Spring 2018 semester:

• Ms. Courtney Makayla Berry, of Union

• Mr. Grayson Edward Fallaw, of Union

• Ms. Maisie Taylor Fisher, of Buffalo

• Ms. Caitlin Nichole Grant, of Union

• Ms. Meagan Lorraine Hart, of Jonesville

• Ms. Payton Reilly Martin, of Union

• Ms. Hannah Nicole Morris, of Buffalo

• Ms. Sarah Evans Shetley, of Union

