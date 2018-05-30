Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times From the very beginning to the very end life is about change. The moment we are born our lives begin changing as we grow and develop and how we are able to perceive, relate, and interact with the world around us changes and keeps on changing. Our expectations of and for ourselves and of and for those around us and their expectations of and for us constantly changes as the years go by. How we perceive others and ourselves and how they perceive us change as we continue to change. People come and go in and out of our lives, some to one day return and some never to return while we also go in and out of their lives, sometimes to one day return and sometimes never. The only thing that doesn’t change in our lives is God’s love for us and it can be the sole true constant in our lives if we open ourselves to it. God is forever and if we open ourselves to His love for us it will sustain us throughout our otherwise ever changing lives and allows us to be with Him in eternity. God’s love for us never changes, but we must open ourselves to Him and allow Him to change us so that we may fully experience that love, a love that can enable us to successfully weather the never ending challenges of change in our lives.

Read Luke 11:1-13

Pray without ceasing.

— 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV)

PRAYER: Dear God, direct us to find times to communicate with you. Help us to listen for your wisdom and guidance. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: A simply prayer can open my life to God’s presence.

