Norman honors Lady Yellow Jackets

UNION COUNTY — United States Congressman Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, was in Union on Tuesday for a special recognition. Congressman Norman recognized the 2018 Class 4A State Softball Championship team from Union County High School.

Norman opened the program, held at the the Union County Career and Technology Center on the Campus of Union County High School, by talking about the team’s accomplishments, including winning back to back titles and winning four titles in five years.

“Winning a state championship is never easy, but winning four in five years is really an accomplishment, and something to be proud of,” Norman said.

Each member of the team, and the coaching staff, were presented Congressional Certificates by Norman, and posed for a picture with the congressman. Norman told the girls that the pictures of them receiving their certificates will be printed and sent to them in the mail. The entire team and coaches also posed with Norman for a group picture with the various championship trophies from the past five years.

Norman also recognized the seniors on the team, along with junior Bailey Betenbaugh, by name and mentioned where they would be attending college. Several of the girls will be attending Newberry College where they will continue to play softball; Katelyn Petty plans to attend and play softball at Presbyterian, Norman’s alma mater; and Betenbaugh plans to attend and play softball at the University of South Carolina after her senior year.

Norman commented on the job Tommy Petty has done as the head coach of the team, and pointed out that Petty has now won more state titles than former Union Football Coach Mike Anthony — with whom Norman served with during his time in the state legislature in Columbia — did in his time at the helm of the Union High School Football Program.

Team presented with Congressional Certificates

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

