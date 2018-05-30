Dollar General gives $10,000 to SCC

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has given the Spartanburg Community College Foundation a $10,000 grant to support the adult literacy program at the SCC Union County Campus. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has given the Spartanburg Community College Foundation a $10,000 grant to support the adult literacy program at the SCC Union County Campus. The Spartanburg Community College Foundation has received a $10,000 grant form the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support the adult literacy program at the SCC Union County Campus. The Spartanburg Community College Foundation has received a $10,000 grant form the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support the adult literacy program at the SCC Union County Campus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will use a $10,000 grant to improve the literacy rate and decrease the drop-out rate in Union County. The grant, which was awarded to the Spartanburg Community College Foundation by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, will be used to hire an instructor who will begin teaching at the campus in August. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will use a $10,000 grant to improve the literacy rate and decrease the drop-out rate in Union County. The grant, which was awarded to the Spartanburg Community College Foundation by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, will be used to hire an instructor who will begin teaching at the campus in August.

SPARTANBURG — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded the Spartanburg Community College Foundation a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy at the College’s Union County Campus. This local grant award is part of more than $8.3 million in grants awarded to more than 1,000 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“This will be a great addition to our staff and a huge help to our students,” said Jarette Pendergrass, director of Adult Education SCC’s Union County Campus. “Anything that helps our students succeed is a benefit.”

The literacy grant will fund an SCC instructor to teach one three-hour sessions four days a week and a one hour and a half hour session four days a week. The literacy instructor’s position is designed to improve the county literacy rate and to decrease the drop-out rate.

Hiring of the instructor is scheduled for July 2018, with a start date of August 13, 2018. During August, the instructor will serve students four days a week, for three hours per day for three weeks. Students will receive 12 hours of instruction per week. Beginning in September, the instructor will serve students for 4.5 hours per day, four days each week. Students will receive 18 hours of instruction per week.

“One of the goals of the grant,” explains Pendergrass, “is that at least 45 percent of the 100 students served by the literacy instructor will make an educational functional level gain. At least 80 percent of the students who make a grade level gain in reading will continue in the Adult Education program to work towards earning their high school equivalency credentials such as the General Educational Development (GED) test.

“We are honored to fund literacy and education initiatives, which support our mission of Serving Others,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2018 and a legacy of helping people improve their lives through literacy and education. Including this grant, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has provided more than $154 million in funding to help more than 10 million people. We believe these programs can have a positive impact on the communities we serve and we look forward to continuing to partner with organizations dedicated to making a difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”

Registration for SCC summer and fall semester classes is going on now. Summer classes began May 29 and will begin June 18. Fall classes begin on August 20, September 25, October 15 and November 1. Individuals interested in registering for classes can apply online at www.sccsc.edu or contact the admissions center at any SCC location for more assistance.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $154 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 14,609 stores in 44 states as of March 2, 2018. In addition to high-quality, private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

About the Spartanburg Community College Foundation

Since 1983, the Spartanburg Community College Foundation has provided assistance to SCC through scholarships, curriculum resources, equipment, facilities and grants that help students and faculty achieve educational excellence. The mission of the Foundation is to seek private and public resources to support the needs of students, faculty, and staff of Spartanburg Community College. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

