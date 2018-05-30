Music Club sponsors end of year concert

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club The 1970’s made a comeback on May 8 as members of the Union County High School Union County High School Gifted and Talented Music Class dressed in attire of the era while singing songs that were popular during that decade. The occasion was the end of the year concert sponsored by the Union Music Club at First Baptist Church. The concert was part of the celebration of National Music Week of the National Federal of Music Clubs. Pictured performing are Jordan Vaughan, Carmen Sliwa, Marquea Porter, Trinity Morton, Erin Miller, Katie Wagner and Tyanna Porter. Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club The 1970’s made a comeback on May 8 as members of the Union County High School Union County High School Gifted and Talented Music Class dressed in attire of the era while singing songs that were popular during that decade. The occasion was the end of the year concert sponsored by the Union Music Club at First Baptist Church. The concert was part of the celebration of National Music Week of the National Federal of Music Clubs. Pictured performing are Jordan Vaughan, Carmen Sliwa, Marquea Porter, Trinity Morton, Erin Miller, Katie Wagner and Tyanna Porter.

UNION — On Tuesday, May 8, the Union Music Club sponsored a concert for their final meeting of the spring, presented by the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Music Class. Families and friends of the students, members of the community and Union Music Club members attended the concert at the chapel of the First Baptist Church. The concert was a part of the celebration of National Music Week of the National Federal of Music Clubs.

Club member Suzy Smith introduced and welcomed the director, Tom Mancine, and the singers and the musicians of the Gifted and Talented class. The program entitled “Back to the 70’s,” consisted of songs popular during the 1970’s. The singers and musicians dressed in colorful 1970’s attire. Nine musically talented students participated in this delightful show: DJ Anthony (Bass, Synth and Guitar), Jordan Lawson (Cajone), Trinity Morton (Vocals), Erin Miller (Vocals), Marquea Porter (Vocals), Tyanna Porter (Vocals), Carmen Sliwa (Vocals), Katie Wagner (Vocals), and Jordan Vaughn (Vocals). In between the wonderful songs, the students asked the audience 1970’s trivia questions and gave out prizes for correct answers.

The students began the concert with “Your Song” by Elton John and Bernie Taupan and arranged by Tom Mancine the choir director. In order of performance, the audience enjoyed “I’m Not In Love” by Eric Steward and Graham Gouldman with soloists Trinity Morton, Tyanna Porter, Jordan Vaughn, and Katie Wagner; “You’re the One that I Want” by John Farrar with soloists Jordan Vaughn and Tyanna Porter; “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees, “I Want You Back” composed by The Corporation with soloist Marquea Porter; “You’ve Got a Friend” composed by Carol King with soloist Tyanna Porter; “Love Will Keep Us Together” composed by Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield; and the final piece of the evening entitled, “Perfect People” composed by The Walls Group.

Mr. Ken Ellis, curriculum coach from Union County High School, judged the 70’s costumes and distributed the prizes.

The Union Music Club provided a reception following the concert.

By the UCHS Gifted and Talented Music Class