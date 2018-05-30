A morning of fishing & other fun

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jaedon Holden holds the four catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jaedon Holden holds the four catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rock climbing was one of a number of activities children attending the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19 got to enjoy. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities during the event including fishing as well as archery, BB gun target shooting, and the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rock climbing was one of a number of activities children attending the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19 got to enjoy. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities during the event including fishing as well as archery, BB gun target shooting, and the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building. Charles Warner | The Union Times Several children crawl through the “smokehouse” during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The smokehouse is designed to teach children how to safely escape a burning building. It was one of several activities offered children attending the event including archery, rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, and, of course, fishing. Charles Warner | The Union Times Several children crawl through the “smokehouse” during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The smokehouse is designed to teach children how to safely escape a burning building. It was one of several activities offered children attending the event including archery, rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, and, of course, fishing. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large number of children and their families lined the shores of Foster Park Lake during the the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. J.A.K.E.S. is an opportunity for children ages 15 and under to enjoy a morning of fishing for the catfish put in the lake specifically for the fishing rodeo. The event also offered children the opportunity to enjoy a number of other activities including rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, the “smokehouse” where they learned how to safely escape a burning building, and archery. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large number of children and their families lined the shores of Foster Park Lake during the the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. J.A.K.E.S. is an opportunity for children ages 15 and under to enjoy a morning of fishing for the catfish put in the lake specifically for the fishing rodeo. The event also offered children the opportunity to enjoy a number of other activities including rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, the “smokehouse” where they learned how to safely escape a burning building, and archery.

UNION — They came, they saw, they fished. They also rock climbed, fired a bow and arrow and BB guns, and learned how to safely get out of a burning building. Some of them even won the right to legally fish for the rest of their lives.

“They” were the children who took part in the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo on May 17 at Foster Park.

The J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, National Wild Turkey Federation, City of Union, US Forest Service, and Union County Parks and Recreation Department. It is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a morning of fishing at Foster Park Lake and a chance to win some prizes as well as enjoy other activities such as rock climbing, archery, and BB gun target shooting, as well as the “smokehouse” where they can learn how to get out of a burning building safely.

This year’s fishing rodeo was held Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m.-noon during which only children registered for the event could fish in Foster Park Lake. As in previous years, the lake was stocked with catfish for the event, some of them with a tag attached to them which the young angler who catches it to receive one of the prizes offered.

(In previous years, the rodeo was from 9 a.m.-noon, but so many people were showing up ready to fish before then that the decision was made to let the fishing begin at 8 a.m.)

At this year’s fishing rodeo, the main prizes were 11 lifetime fishing licenses. Worth $400 each, the lifetime fishing licenses allows the holder to legally fish in South Carolina for the rest of their life. The rodeo was able to provide those as prizes thanks to the generosity of donors Midway BBQ, TBA Construction, La Fogata, El Poblano, Timken Company, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Bishop, SCDNR, Union County, and City of Union.

Once the lifetime fishing licenses were won, the young anglers who a tagged fish received a free fishing rod donated by the SCDNR.

Lunch was provided to the participating children by the Union Public Safety Department.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jaedon Holden holds the four catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3602.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jaedon Holden holds the four catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rock climbing was one of a number of activities children attending the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19 got to enjoy. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities during the event including fishing as well as archery, BB gun target shooting, and the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3608.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Rock climbing was one of a number of activities children attending the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19 got to enjoy. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities during the event including fishing as well as archery, BB gun target shooting, and the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building. Charles Warner | The Union Times Several children crawl through the “smokehouse” during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The smokehouse is designed to teach children how to safely escape a burning building. It was one of several activities offered children attending the event including archery, rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, and, of course, fishing. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3598.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Several children crawl through the “smokehouse” during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The smokehouse is designed to teach children how to safely escape a burning building. It was one of several activities offered children attending the event including archery, rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, and, of course, fishing. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large number of children and their families lined the shores of Foster Park Lake during the the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. J.A.K.E.S. is an opportunity for children ages 15 and under to enjoy a morning of fishing for the catfish put in the lake specifically for the fishing rodeo. The event also offered children the opportunity to enjoy a number of other activities including rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, the “smokehouse” where they learned how to safely escape a burning building, and archery. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3591.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A large number of children and their families lined the shores of Foster Park Lake during the the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. J.A.K.E.S. is an opportunity for children ages 15 and under to enjoy a morning of fishing for the catfish put in the lake specifically for the fishing rodeo. The event also offered children the opportunity to enjoy a number of other activities including rock climbing, BB gun target shooting, the “smokehouse” where they learned how to safely escape a burning building, and archery. Charles Warner | The Union Times Houston Garner prepares to fire an arrow with the assistance of Todd Bennett of the US Forest Service during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities including fishing as well as rock climbing, the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building, and BB gun target shooting. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3593.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Houston Garner prepares to fire an arrow with the assistance of Todd Bennett of the US Forest Service during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities including fishing as well as rock climbing, the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building, and BB gun target shooting. Charles Warner | The Union Times Noah Grimes is shown how to use a BB gun for target shooting by Richard Pendergrass of the US Forest Service during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities including rock climbing, archery, as well as the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building, https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3609.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Noah Grimes is shown how to use a BB gun for target shooting by Richard Pendergrass of the US Forest Service during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. The event is for children ages 15 and under who get to enjoy a number of activities including rock climbing, archery, as well as the “smokehouse” where they learn how to safely escape a burning building, Charles Warner | The Union Times With a little help Drayton Adams holds the six catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3604.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times With a little help Drayton Adams holds the six catfish he caught during the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Rodeo at Foster Park Lake on May 19. He was one of a number of children to take part in the rodeo which gives children ages 15 and under the opportunity to spend a morning fishing in the lake which is stocked with catfish for the event. The children attending also got to enjoy a number of other activities during the rodeo.

Children have a good time at fishing rodeo

