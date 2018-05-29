Meet & greet/celebration Friday

Lil Scrappy Lil Scrappy Ca$ino Roulette Ca$ino Roulette

UNION — Two recording artists including one with ties to Union will be at Veterans Memorial Park this Friday for a “special celebrity meet and greet/celebration.”

A press release announcing Friday’s event states that entertainers “Lil Scrappy and Ca$ino Roulette” will be coming for the celebrity meet and greet/celebration which will be held at Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The press release states that Lil Scrappy is a “recording and reality television star (who) has received several awards and accolades over the years that has made him a household name according to several news sources and outlets.”

Lil Scrappy is Darryl Kevin Richard who, according to the press release, is described by Wikipedia as an “American rapper and record producer” who “was discovered by producer and performer Lil Jon while performing at a bar (in) his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.” The Wikipedia entry states that “along with labelmates Trillville, Lil Scrappy was one of the first signings to Lil Jon’s BME Recordings. He has built a strong reputation and eager following throughout the Atlanta hip hop scene and throughout the southeastern United States through various mixtape releases.”

The press states that Ca$ino Roulette was born Clifford Brown in Atlanta, Ga. and later raised in Union where he graduated from Union High School. It states that he “is an independent recording artist, actor, model, and celebrity physical trainer who has appeared as an extra in several well-known television shows and movies as recently as the soon to be released Tyler Perry’s movie titled ‘The List’ which stars Tika Sumpter (‘The Have And Have Nots’), Omari Hardawick (“Power“) and Tiffany Haddish (stand up comedian and actress).”

It further states that Ca$ino Roulette “was discovered by Lil Scrappy after a chance meeting at a night club which lead to them exchanging numbers and forming a friendship outside of music that has brought Ca$ino an opportunity that some can only dream of. Right now Ca$ino is in the process of releasing his latest single titled ‘It’s You’ featuring Tyreign The Legacy which is sure to be smash hit for the ladies this summer. And with already amassing a strong social media following and accumulating almost a half a million streams on Spotify it’s clear that this Union County native will be a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.“

Lil Scrappy and Ca$ino Roulette will both perform during Friday’s event which is invitation only. Persons interested in receiving an invitation can either contact Ca$ino Roulette via social media at casinoroulette on Facebook. They can also seek an invivtation by contacting the event’s host, Flyguycee at 864-279-0915.

Lil Scrappy & Ca$ino Roulette coming to Union