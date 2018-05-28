Crews is Educator of the Year

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Treasurer’s Office South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognizes Ordean Crews of Hammond Hill Elementary School as the 2017-18 Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Year. Photo courtesy of South Carolina Treasurer’s Office South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognizes Ordean Crews of Hammond Hill Elementary School as the 2017-18 Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Year.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis honored Ordean Crews of Hammond Hill Elementary School as the 2017-18 Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Year.

Ms. Crews, a guidance counselor at the North Augusta school who has spent 30 years as an educator, was recognized May 18 during the Economics and Financial Literacy Awards Day at the Brookland Conference Center in West Columbia.

“In helping open up the world of financial literacy to dozens and dozens of Hammond Hill students, Ms. Crews displays a passion worthy of being chosen as the Financial Literacy Educator of the Year,” Loftis said.

“Financial literacy is an important tool for economic success,” Treasurer Loftis added. “Our financial system has grown increasingly complex in recent years, and the personal finance decisions these students make will have long-lasting consequences on their lives.”

Ms. Crews works with 156 Hammond Hill students in the financial literacy program at Hammond Hill. She was a Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Month earlier this school year.

“Research tell us more people remember things from elementary years than any other time in school,” Ms. Crews said. “So, the sooner students learn financial literacy the longer they can practice making good choice and share with others what they have learned.”

The Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program is offered to elementary and middle schools across the state at no cost to taxpayers. The web-based financial management course focuses on skill building, budgeting and decision-making.

Currently, there are approximately 27,000 South Carolina student involved in the Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program, spread among more than 238 schools.

For more information about the Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program, visit scfuturescholar.everfi.com.

About Future Scholar

Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, is administered through the State Treasurer’s Office. For more information, visit FutureScholar.com or follow @SCStateTreasurer on Facebook. No state funds are used to market Future Scholar or the Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program.

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Treasurer’s Office South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognizes Ordean Crews of Hammond Hill Elementary School as the 2017-18 Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Educator-of-the-Year.jpg Photo courtesy of South Carolina Treasurer’s Office South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognizes Ordean Crews of Hammond Hill Elementary School as the 2017-18 Future Scholar Financial Literacy Program Educator of the Year.