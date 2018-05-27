Elks donate $2,000 to library

Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the Union Elks Lodge and members of the staff of the Union County Carnegie Library pose with the large print books purchased for the library with a $2,000 donation from the Elks. This is the 11th year the Elks have made donations to the library to purchase items such as large print books. Taking part in the presentation are (back row) Elks Trustee Bill Montgomery, his wife Sandy Montgomery, Elks Loyal Knight Charlie Moss, Elks Inner Guard Jerry Treadway, (front row) Elks Secretary and National Foundation Chairman Jim Cunningham, Elks Trustee Danny Cavender, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Cunningham’s wife Mary Jane Cunningham, and Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkins. Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the Union Elks Lodge and members of the staff of the Union County Carnegie Library pose with the large print books purchased for the library with a $2,000 donation from the Elks. This is the 11th year the Elks have made donations to the library to purchase items such as large print books. Taking part in the presentation are (back row) Elks Trustee Bill Montgomery, his wife Sandy Montgomery, Elks Loyal Knight Charlie Moss, Elks Inner Guard Jerry Treadway, (front row) Elks Secretary and National Foundation Chairman Jim Cunningham, Elks Trustee Danny Cavender, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Cunningham’s wife Mary Jane Cunningham, and Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkins.

UNION — As they have for more than a decade Union Elks Lodge #1321 has made a $2,000 donation to the Union County Carnegie Library.

Since 2007, the Elks Lodge has made a donation each year to the library which has used the funds to cover the cost of purchasing large print books and other items. That tradition continued Wednesday morning when Jim Cunningham, Secretary and Elks National Foundation Chairman for the Union Elks Lodge, presented Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine with a check for $2,000. The presentation was made behind a table covered with the large print books the library has purchased and will pay for with the donation from the Elks.

Over the years, the donations from the Elks have enabled the library to acquire a number items and fund services that have enabled it to better serve the people of Union County. The library has used the donations from the Elks to help fund its Summer Reading Program and purchase privacy screens for its computers, Win Way software for resume writing, an AED, and, of course, plenty of large print books.

The funds donated Wednesday were from a 2018 Gratitude Grant Lodge #1321 obtained from the Elks National Foundation. The application the lodge filed to obtain the grant states that the library “relies on Elks Grant funds to provide its patrons with large print books. Patrons with vision problems especially appreciate having current titles in large print. Other patrons, including veterans, have expressed how much they enjoy the large print books. Large print books are very expensive to purchase and most patrons cannot afford to purchase them so our efforts are very valuable to them.”

The grant application states that the new books will be featured in the library’s 2018 Adult Summer Reading Program.

The application also states that “the demographics of Union show the population median age is increasing and that there are a substantial number of of citizens (25%) 65 and older. We even have patrons who have asked if the Elks were going to provide large print books again this year. Our efforts in supporting projects like this are vital to our community.”

Drinkwine thanked the Elks for their generosity and support of the library and its service to the community.

“We greatly appreciate their support,” Drinkwine said. “Without their contributions we would not be able to provide large print books.

The presentation was made in the USC Union Library which is currently serving as one of four satellite locations for the Carnegie Library which is currently closed while undergoing renovations and upgrades. Drinkwine said that the books are available to be checked out and that up to 10 may be checked out at a given time.

Books

These are the books the Carnegie Library was able to purchase thanks to the donation from Elks Lodge #1321 and the authors who wrote them or the companies that published them:

• 16th Seduction — James Patterson

• Aging Well with Diabetes: 146 Eye-Opening Secrets That Prevent and Control Diabetes — Bottom Line Books

• All That Glitters — Diana Palmer

• All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez, the Superstar Whose Life Ended on Murderers’ Row — James Patterson

• Any Day Now — Robyn Carr

• The Armageddon File — Stephen Coonts

• Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson

• Beach House for Rent — Mary Alice Monroe

• Beautiful Tempest — Johanna Lindsey

• The Beloved Christmas Quilt: Three Stories of Family, Romance and Amish Faith — Wanda E. Brunstetter

• Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good — Joel Osteen

• The Bookshop at Water’s End — Patti Callahan Henry

• The Broken Road — Richard Paul Evans

• Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II — Liza Mundy

• The Cuban Affair — Nelson DeMille

• Death of an Honest Man — M C Beaton

• Deep Freeze — John Sandford

• Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom — Condoleezza Rice

• Down the River Unto the Sea — Walter Mosley

• An Echo of Murder — Anne Perry

• Egypt’s Sister: A Novel of Cleopatra — Angela Hunt

• Enchantress of Numbers: A Novel of ADA Lovelace — Jennifer Chiaverini

• End Game — David Baldacci

• Every Breath You Take — Mary Higgins Clark

• Falling for Gracie — Susan Mallery

• Fast and Loose — Stuart Woods

• Fifty Fifty — James Patterson

• Flintlock: Hell’s Gate — William W Johnstone

• The Girl Who Knew Too Much — Amanda Quick

• Holly and Ivy — Fern Michaels

• I Know a Secret — Tess Gerritsen

• The Identicals — Elin Hilderbrand

• In This Moment — Karen Kingsbury

• Indecent Exposure — Stuart Woods

• Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat — Michael Giorgione

• An Irish Country Cookbook — Patrick Taylor

• Y Is for Yesterday — Sue Grafton

• Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence — Bill O’Reilly

• The Late Show — Michael Connelly

• A Life Well Played — Arnold Palmer

• Love Story — Karen Kingsbury

• Murder Games — James Patterson

• My Time with God: Renewed in His Presence Daily — Joyce Meyer

• Need to Know — Fern Michaels

• No Easy Target — Iris Johansen

• Norse Mythology — Neil Gaiman

• Paradise Valley — C J Box

• The Power of Significance: How Purpose Changes Your Life — John C Maxwell

• The Proving — Beverly Lewis

• Quick and Dirty — Stuart Woods

• Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Initiative — Eric Van Lustbader

• The Romanov Ransom — Clive Cussler

• Second Chance Girl — Susan Mallery

• Secrets in Death — J D Robb

• Secrets of the Tulip Sisters — Susan Mallery

• Seeing Red — Sandra Brown

• The Silent Corner: A Novel of Suspense — Dean R Koontz

• Sleeping Beauties — Stephen King

• A Snow Country Christmas — Linda Lael Miller

• Soar!: Build Your Vision from the Ground Up — T D Jakes

• Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable — William Shatner

• The Summer That Made Us — Robyn Carr

• Tangled Destinies — Diana Palmer

• Tell Tale: Short Stories — Jeffrey Archer

• Texas Fierce — Janet Dailey

• Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) — David Sedaris

• Two Kinds of Truth — Michael Connelly

• Typhoon Fury — Clive Cussler

• Unbound — Stuart Woods

• Undaunted — Diana Palmer

• Unshakeable Trust: Find the Joy of Trusting God at All Times, in All Things — Joyce Meyer

• Use of Force: A Thriller — Brad Thor

• Walking on Sunshine: 52 Small Steps to Happiness — Rachel Kelly

• What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism — Dan Rather

• When Tides Turn — Sarah Sundin

• Winter Solstice — Elin Hilderbrand

• Winter Wishes — Fern Michaels

• The Witches’ Tree — M C Beaton

• Wyoming Winter — Diana Palmer

• Year One — Nora Roberts

• You Say It First — Susan Mallery

• You Will Pay — Lisa Jackson

Locations

The Carnegie Library satellites are located at the following locations with library staff present at the following times:

• Carlisle Town Hall, 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle — Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Jacob’s Well Mission Home, 102 Hope Drive, Lockhart — Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville — Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.

• USC Union Library, 309 East Academy Street, Union. The USC Union Library is open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., but Carnegie staff are assisting the university staff Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 3-5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Funds used to pay for large print books

