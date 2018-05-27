Tennis shoes on a car fender

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about seeing a pair of tennis shoes on the fender of a moving car; making a startling discovery about dogs; working while waiting for an electrician; and going to the movies. She also extends her sympathy to a family who recently suffered the loss of a loved one and asks for several other people to be remembered in prayer. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about seeing a pair of tennis shoes on the fender of a moving car; making a startling discovery about dogs; working while waiting for an electrician; and going to the movies. She also extends her sympathy to a family who recently suffered the loss of a loved one and asks for several other people to be remembered in prayer.

I was at the red light by Kimbrell’s, getting ready to make a left turn, and waiting for the car on the other side to make a right. After she turned, I noticed she had tennis shoes on the back fender of her car. When they didn’t fall off I thought, why would someone glue shoes on their car for decoration. Well, at the next light one of the shoes fell off, she pulled in the parking space across from the bank so I pulled in behind her, and informed her about the shoe that no one had run over yet. She said she put them on there the night before to let them dry and just forgot about them.

Startling Discovery

Well Gina told me that she thought we had very smart cats, because, we have two litter boxes, she went to clean them and said the cats were urinating in the first one and pooing in the second one around the corner. Then she figured it out, the puppy was cleaning out the first one and didn’t know about the second. What is wrong with dogs? Others told me their dogs do the same. Then they want to give us licky kisses. Ugh!!! Not me!!

Working While Waiting

Yes, I was the crazy lady on the top of the 10 foot ladder, Monday. I was expecting an electrician and didn’t know what time he would be here, so I went outside at 6 a.m., took the dogs out, then started weed eating. Then I pulled out the ladder, and washed 6 awnings, the worst was by the air conditioner (it was in my way). I had to stretch and I was at the top of the ladder, but I got it done. Then I got the lawn mower out and cut the grass. Then I washed the car. I did take breaks in between, the temperature was 95, so I was trying not to get overheated. I finally went in and showered at 4:30. Unfortunately the electrician never showed up. Maybe next time.

At The Movies

Gina and I went to see the movie “A Quiet Place.” We were curious about the theater on the east side of Spartanburg. They had recliners, with foot rests. The first seat I was in wouldn’t recline, and my feet wouldn’t touch the floor so I moved then that seat I had to manually pull the foot rest out. We had to tilt our heads upward to watch the movie. It was not comfortable, and so we will stick with Spartan 16.

Anyway, I did jump a couple of times, It was a good movie, but there was a few things in it that I thought was stupid, like if you had to be quiet, completely, or these things would eat you, why would you get pregnant, knowing a baby cries. Then I didn’t like the end, so maybe we have to go through all this again for a sequel. The week before we went to see the Marvel movie, Avengers something. Now I thought it was good and full of action. Every Marvel character from the comics were in this one. Gina said that I can’t ruin it for anyone, so I can’t say anymore, but there is a sequel.

Sympathy

My sympathy goes out to Donald Gibson’s family. He passed away Sunday.

Remember In Prayer

Please add these people to your prayers: Linda Watts, Norma Jean, Robert Parker, and Mandie Sweatt. Thank you.

Good night and call at 1-864-545-6652.

