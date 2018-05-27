Students graduate from Clemson

CLEMSON — Local residents graduated from Clemson University in spring 2018 commencement ceremonies.

They are:

Tracy L. Sanders Jr. of Buffalo, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Eric Samuel Murrell of Enoree, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Blair Gault of Jonesville, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Shelbey Kate Spencer of Pacolet, who graduated with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences.

Ryan J. Padgett of Pauline, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Joseph C. Beavans of Union, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering.

Damien Keire Means of Union, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Ivy Rebekkah Murphy of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Bachelor of Artsin Secondary Education.

Haley Allison Palmer of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

They were among nearly 3,700 students who received degrees May 10 and 11, 2018.

Among nearly 3,700 to receive degrees