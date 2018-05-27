Students named to Dean’s List

NEWBERRY — The following local students were named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Newberry College:

• Marial de Lachica of Whitmire

• Cole Eison of Whitmire

• Alicia Hall of Whitmire

• Avery Shippy of Pacolet

Students who achieve Dean’s List honors must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester for which the honor is being given.

