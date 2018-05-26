Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Memorial Day, a day set aside to remember the men and women who fell in the defense of this country and the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy. From the Revolutionary War that won America its independence to the wars of today against the terrorists who would impose tyranny upon this nation and the rest of the world, American men and women have not hesitated to answer the call to duty. They have answered as free men and women, willingly giving up the comforts of home to hold the line against and carry the battle to the enemies of America, the enemies of freedom. In doing so, however, some have paid the ultimate price, made the ultimate sacrifice, giving up their lives so that their fellow Americans might continue to live in freedom and other peoples gain the blessings of freedom as well. So this Memorial Day remember and honor these men and women who loving their nation and the freedoms it embodies more than their own lives gave their all so that America and those freedoms may endure always. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Memorial Day, a day set aside to remember the men and women who fell in the defense of this country and the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy. From the Revolutionary War that won America its independence to the wars of today against the terrorists who would impose tyranny upon this nation and the rest of the world, American men and women have not hesitated to answer the call to duty. They have answered as free men and women, willingly giving up the comforts of home to hold the line against and carry the battle to the enemies of America, the enemies of freedom. In doing so, however, some have paid the ultimate price, made the ultimate sacrifice, giving up their lives so that their fellow Americans might continue to live in freedom and other peoples gain the blessings of freedom as well. So this Memorial Day remember and honor these men and women who loving their nation and the freedoms it embodies more than their own lives gave their all so that America and those freedoms may endure always.

Read Matthew 7:1-5

Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?

— Matthew 7:3 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, help us to be aware of our failings and to be gentle with ourselves and others. As Jesus taught us, we pray, “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I am tempted to judge others, God can help me reflect on my own faults.