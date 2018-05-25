Poster contest winners honored

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School student Payne Corbin holds the poster he drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Corbin’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here he poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

UNION COUNTY — Some talented young artists from local elementary schools were honored recently by the Sixteen Circuit Solicitor’s Office for the anti-drug- and anti-violence-themed posters they drew.

For the fourth year in a row, the Union County Solicitor’s Office held its Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for fifth grade students. As in previous years, the winning entries will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will print this summer and distribute free of charge in August. A total of 3,000 copies will be printed for distribution in Union County.

The winners of the contest were honored during a May 17 awards ceremony held at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe. The ceremony included an address by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett who also posed for pictures with the winners. Brackett said the contest and the posters that result from it are a good way to remind children of the importance of making the right decisions in life including staying away from drugs and not engaging in acts of violence.

Each winner received a copy of their work, a certificate signed by Brackett, and a $50 Walmart gift card. They and the members of their families attending the ceremony also got to enjoy cupcakes and punch served by Kirby’s.

The winners of the contest and their respective schools are:

• Ta’Niya Holcomb — Foster Park Elementary School

• Zakyha Beaty — Foster Park Elementary School

• Joshua Rice Brandon — Buffalo Elementary School

• Payne Corbin — Buffalo Elementary School

• Gracie Davis — Foster Park Elementary School

• Sha’Kirra Eison — Foster Park Elementary School

• Hayleigh Gilkisson — Foster Park Elementary School

• Brittany Hamilton — Jonesville Elementary School

• Layla Jeter — Lockhart Elementary School

• Maliyah Snow — Monarch Elementary School

• Jaidyn Walker — Foster Park Elementary School

• Hailey Wells — Buffalo Elementary School

• Jolene West — Monarch Elementary School

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Gracie Davis holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Davis’ poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Sha’Kirra Eison holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Eison’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Hayleigh Gilkisson holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Gilkisson’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary School student Brittany Hamilton holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Hamilton’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Elementary School student Layla Jeter holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Jeter’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Maliyah Snow holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Snow’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Jaidan Walker holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Walker’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School student Hailey Wells holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. Wells’ poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Jolene West holds the poster she drew for the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for its 2018-2019 Calendar. West’s poster will be included in the calendar, 3,000 copies of which will be printed for distribution in Union County at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. Here she poses with Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett during the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett poses with the winners of the Union County Solicitor’s Office’s Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest during the May 17 Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe. The contest was held to select art for the 2018-2019 calendar published by the office. The winners are Ta’Niya Holcomb, Zakyha Beaty, Joshua Rice Brandon, Payne Corbin, Gracie Davis, Sha’Kirra Eison, Hayleigh Gilkisson, Brittany Hamilton, Layla Jeter, Maliyah Snow, Jaidyn Walker, Hailey Wells, and Jolene West.