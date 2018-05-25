Rippy to be honored for charity

Photo courtesy of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind The SC School for the Deaf and Blind will honor Barbara Rippy for her long-time financial support of the school. Rippy, a Union resident, will receive the Charitable Giving Award during the school’s graduation ceremony on June 1. In this picture students Staycee Etheredge and Trey Carnes of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind present Rippy with a student-made appreciation gift. Photo courtesy of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind The SC School for the Deaf and Blind will honor Barbara Rippy for her long-time financial support of the school. Rippy, a Union resident, will receive the Charitable Giving Award during the school’s graduation ceremony on June 1. In this picture students Staycee Etheredge and Trey Carnes of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind present Rippy with a student-made appreciation gift.

SPARTANBURG — Teacher … cabinet maker … bridal designer … These are just a few of the dreams expressed by upcoming graduates of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind.

“Most of our seniors plan to obtain additional training beyond high school,” said Dr. Page McCraw, president of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. “They have high hopes for the future and will be great contributors to their communities.”

Graduation will be held on Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. in Walker Hall’s Pulliam Auditorium. It can also be viewed online at www.scsdb.org. Outstanding graduates from the School for the Deaf, the School for the Blind, and the Cedar Springs Academy will be announced during the ceremony.

Leadership Award

Donald R. Finkell, Jr. will receive the Board of Commissioners’ prestigious Douglas F. Dent Leadership Award in recognition of his nine years’ service on the school’s foundation board. The award is named in honor of a former school board chairman who was known for his exceptional leadership.

During his tenure, Mr. Finkell often accepted leadership positions including chairman of the foundation board. He worked tirelessly to promote the programs and services provided by the school and to increase awareness of the school’s foundation.

Charitable Giving Award

The Board of Commissioners Charitable Giving Award will be presented to Mrs. Barbara Rippy of Union. The Charitable Giving Award recognizes an individual or organization that has provided financial support to the school at a leadership level.

As a member of the Union Lions Club for more than 30 years, Mrs. Rippy has been a longtime supporter of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. In 2017, she and her financial advisor, Mr. Larry Craine of Wells Fargo Investments, discussed making a significant contribution to the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation. The resulting donation supported the new School for the Blind Outdoor Recreational and Learning Park that includes the Rippy Pavilion. The pavilion ensures that students with light sensitivity have a sheltered area to enjoy the outdoors and provides space for outdoor fine arts and classroom activities.

About the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind

Based in Spartanburg, the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers pre K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state. For more information, go to www.scsdb.org .

About the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation

Founded in 1979 for the sole purpose of working directly with the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind, the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to securing resources that enable the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind to achieve its mission and goals. For more information, visit www.scsdbfoundation.org.

By the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind