Twenty student scholars announced

UNION COUNTY — Twenty middle school students have been named scholars by two programs that recognize students for their intellectual abilities and academic achievements.

In a presentation to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday evening, Union County School District Chief Academic Officer Cindy Langley announced that two students have been named Duke TIP Scholars while 18 students have been named Junior Scholars.

Duke TIP Scholars

Langley said that the following 7th grade students from the following schools had been named Duke TIP Scholars:

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Jacob Robinson

• Sims Middle School

William Lee

Langley told the board that the Duke University Talent Identification Program, or Duke TIP, was founded in 1980 and identifies academically gifted school students through the use of grade-level standardized tests. She said that students must score in the 95th percentile or higher to be eligible. Alternatively, Langley said students may qualify for Duke TIP by achieving a composite score of 125 or higher on an IQ test.

After initially qualifying to participate in the Talent Identification Program, Langley said students are then invited to take the SAT or ACT, and, based on their scores, may be eligible to attend a variety of educational programs.

Langley said that Duke TIP will notify the parents of the students of the programs for which they are eligible. The students were recognized by the board Monday night with certificates signed by Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach.

Junior Scholars

Langley said that the following 8th grade students had been named Junior Scholars:

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Abby Inman

• Lockhart Elementary/Middle School

Tyler Crocker

Cody Gaston

Landon Walker

• Sims Middle School

Brian Renwick

Arielle Deputy

Calista Woodson

Kaigan Wilson

Nathan Smith

James Sherbert

Thomas Betenbaugh

Elaine Lee

Ruthie Dean

Bryson Perry

Chloe Rector

Abbigail Williams

Leo Williams

William Childers

Langley said that the South Carolina Junior Scholars Program was developed by the South Carolina Department of Education during the 1985-86 school year to identify eighth grade students with exceptional academic talent. She said the program includes a process for screening a potential talent pool of students by identifying and recognizing those with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability. The identification criteria includes the following:

• Eligible students who scored 550 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing or 530 or higher on the Mathematics section of the new PSAT/NMSQT; or

• Eligible students who participated in Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (TIP) during their seventh-grade year, meet the eligibility requirements as outlined by that program, and have been identified and recognized by Duke TIP at the State or Grand recognition ceremony.

The Junior Scholars were recognized during Monday’s meeting and presented with certificate signed by SC State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

“We certainly congratulate the students and their parents and their teachers for this accomplishment,” Langley said the Duke TIP and Junior Scholars.

Personnel Report

In other business, the board voted to unanimously to approve the personnel report presented by District Director of Personnel Jeff Stribble. The report included the appoint of the following individuals to the following positions at the following schools:

• Racheed Gause, Computer Lab Assistant/Coach at Union County High School

• Brock Snyder, Business Teacher/Coach at the CATE Center

• Savannah Heatherly, Social Studies Teachers at Union County High School

• Rebecca Thompson, English Teacher at Union County High School

• Bonnie Burrell, Special Education Self-Contained Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Lemond Vanderford, Math Teacher at Union County High School

• Cathy Freeman, Administrative Assistant at the District Office

• Cassie Humphries, Full Time Food Service Operator at Sims Middle School

• Shirley Eison, Part Time Food Service Operator at Foster Park Elementary School

• Barbara Briggs, Part Time Food Service Operator at Sims Middle School

• Grainger Smith, Social Studies Teacher/Coach at the Achievement Academy

• Andrea Mata, Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Katelyn Stransky, Social Studies Teacher at Union County High School

• Dean McCroskey, Social Studies Teacher at Union County High School

• Julie Gallman, Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Janet Malewicz, Teacher at Sims Middle School

Field Trips

The board also voted unanimously to approve four field trip requests presented by Langley. The requests are for the following school groups to travel to the following destinations on the following dates for the following reasons:

• JROTC Rifle Team to Camp Perry, Ohio June 20-24 to compete in the National Junior Olympics.

• UCHS Wrestling Team to participate in the 2018 Team Duals Camp at Newberry College July 6-8.

• Cate Students (FFA — Future Farmers of America) to attend the FFA Leadership Camp at Myrtle Beach July 30-August 3.

• Cate Students (FFA — Future Farmers of America) to attend the State FFA Convention at Clemson June 11-14.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

