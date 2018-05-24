Lott, Smith to graduate June 1

Photo by Crystal Imig Horace Lott enjoys the prom at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Lott, the son of Dorothea and Eddie Salter, will be one of two Union residents to graduate from the SC School for the Deaf and Blind on June 1. Photo by Crystal Imig Horace Lott enjoys the prom at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Lott, the son of Dorothea and Eddie Salter, will be one of two Union residents to graduate from the SC School for the Deaf and Blind on June 1. Photo by Dede Ward KaVargio Smith received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind’s recent Awards Day. The award was presented by Christina Jeffrey of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo by Dede Ward KaVargio Smith received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind’s recent Awards Day. The award was presented by Christina Jeffrey of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo by Dede Ward KaVargio Smith was as a star athlete at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Smith, the son of Latshia Smith, is one of two Union residents who will be graduating from the SC School for the Deaf and Blind on June 1. Photo by Dede Ward KaVargio Smith was as a star athlete at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Smith, the son of Latshia Smith, is one of two Union residents who will be graduating from the SC School for the Deaf and Blind on June 1.

SPARTANBURG — Union residents Horace Lott and KaVargio Smith will soon graduate from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Horace plans to attend a day program sponsored by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Union. KaVargio plans to go to college to become an American Sign Language teacher, a physical education teacher, and a coach.

Horace Lott

While in school, Horace was named homecoming king, state art award recipient, and Terrific Kid. He participated in horseback riding, the school’s coffee shop, and the school’s delivery service. He also participated in Miracle League baseball for eight years.

Horace’s vocational training included delivery and customer service as well as classroom helper.

Horace is the son of Dorothea and Eddie Salter.

KaVargio Smith

While in school, KaVargio played basketball, football, and soccer. He also ran track, competed with the academic team, served on student council, and participated in Junior National Association of the Deaf. He received awards for Male Athlete of the Year, Academic Bowl Sportsmanship, and perfect attendance. He was also on the A/B honor roll and received the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Award.

KaVargio is willing to put in extra effort to improve his skills. “I had been struggling with English for an A or B. My teacher said, ‘You need to read more.’ So, I dedicated myself to read a book every day. After that, my English grade has been pretty good,” he said.

While trying to improve, KaVargio is not afraid to make mistakes. “Mistakes are proof that you are trying,” he said.

KaVargio is the son of Latshia Smith.

Lott and Smith and their fellow classmates will graduate on Friday, June 1. The commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Pulliam Auditorium in Walker Hall on the campus of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. The campus is located at 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg.

The graduation ceremony will be shown online at the SC School for the Deaf and Blind website (www.scsdb.org).

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers pre K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state. For more information, go to www.scsdb.org or call the school’s toll-free number at 1-888-447-2732.

From the SC School for the Deaf and Blind