Beta Gamma Sigma inducts Everette

SPARTANBURG — Courtney Everette of Enoree was one of 26 students at USC Upstate recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

About USC Upstate

