Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Freedom is a word that is often used too casually by those who fail to truly appreciate what it means and, more importantly, the price paid for it and those who paid that price. When it comes to spiritual freedom, the old gospel hymn expresses the eternal truth Jesus paid the price for our freedom from the power of sin and the consequences of letting that power rule over us. No one else could have paid that price and we are blessed indeed that Jesus was willing to pay it. While spiritual freedom is the most important of freedoms it is not the only one. Those freedoms — of religion, speech, press, public assembly for the redress of grievances, from unlawful search and seizure, for jury trial by our peers, and the right to bear arms to protect our freedoms — are enshrined in the Constitution of the United States of America. They are more than words on paper, however, because generations of American men and women have put their lives on the line and, in some cases, lost them, to make and keep them real. Memorial Day honors those men and women and the sacrifices they made on behalf of this country and the God-given freedoms we enjoy as Americans. As Christians, we have the freedom from sin made possible by the sacrifice of Jesus. As Americans we enjoy the freedoms specified in the Constitution because of the sacrifices of the best and bravest of America’s sons and daughters. Never forget those men and women who defended our earthly freedoms and never forget the Savior who gave us the greatest freedom of all.

Read Genesis 18:23-33

Peter came to Jesus and asked, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven time?” Jesus answered, “I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.”

— Matthew 18:21-22 (NIV)

PRAYER: Creator God, thank you for teaching us about forgiveness, love, mercy, and generosity. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Forgiveness can transform my relationship with God and others.

