2018 UCCC Award recipients

UNION COUNTY — Nearly 200 students have been recognized by the Union County Career and Technology Center for their hard work in completing their course of study at the CATE Center in 2018. In order to qualify for this recognition, a student must complete the three or four course units required for their particular career area.
The categories honored are Students of the Year, Completers, and Credentials Awarded. Each Student of the Year receives a plaque; each Completer receives a Certificate of Completion from the Career Center; and those who have received their Credentials in their area of student receive either a card or certificate stating that they have earned their credentials in that particular field. Each student received their plaque or certificate or card during the Tuesday, May 15 recognition ceremony at the CATE Center.
“I’m very proud of them and their teachers and all the hard work they’ve done this year,” Kimberly Jones, Director of the Union County Career Center, said Monday.
The following students successfully completed the required course units in the following career areas taught by the following instructors:
• Cosmetology
Instructor: Amy Cash
Amber Frampton — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords, Cosmetology Student of the Year, Work-Based Learning Award.
Haley Hutchinson — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords
Loren Melton — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords
Destiny Fowler — SC SkillsUSA Participation Certificate
Jimmysha Stewart — SC SkillsUSA Participation Certificate
• Web Page Design and Integrated Business Applications
Instructor: Nickie Floyd-Parks
Bailey Angel — Student of the Year
Jarrod Maness — Best Web Page Designer
Brianna Hughey — Leader in Integrated Business Applications
• Image Editing
Instructor: Jeniaka Hames
Aaron Foster — Outstanding Student Award
Kushyne Stevens — Student of the Year
• Health Science 2 and Health Science Clinical
Instructor: Kelly Ivey
Jordan Austin — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Alexis Beasley — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Summer Godfrey — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, National Health Science Assessment Certificate of Proficiency, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant
Kiyanna Jennings — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Christianna Jeter — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant
La’ China Means — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Kelsie Nelson — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Laura Parris — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Student of the Year, National Health Science Assessment Certificate of Proficiency, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant
Sarah Taylor — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant
Me’Aria Thompson — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Armani Byrd — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Elizabeth Davis — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Zykeria Dawkins-Willingham — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Caroline Fowler — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Destiny Means — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Mackenzie Palmer — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Irish Peake — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Health Science Most Improved Student Award
Kayley Addis — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Kayson Bates — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Baylie Black — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Brina Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Sydney Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Kiera Epps — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Cayla Gregory — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Myeshia Holmes — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Breyonna Jeter — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Jaylnn Jones — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Albre Sims — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Niroshia Sims — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Tiffany Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Ta’nyjha Thompson — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
Alayna Monroe — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR
• Integrated Business Applications
Instructor: Jesse Dyar
Haley Jackson — Student of the Year
• Entrepreneurship, Digital Multimedia, and Integrated Business Applications
Instructor: Bridget Posey
Alexis Wallington — Outstanding Student Award
Aaliyah Ellis — Outstanding Student Award
Chariah Tucker — Student of the Year
Yendi Lark — Outstanding Student Award
Austin Millwood — Outstanding Student Award
Matilda Keller — Most Improved Student Award
Family & Consumer Science and Food & Nutrition
Instructor: Virginia Dillard
Mackenzie Harris — Outstanding Student Award, ServSafe Certificate
Karrah Rice — Student of the Year
Shanya Jeter — ServSafe Certificate
Aaliyah Ellis — ServSafe Certificate
Alysia Johnson — ServSafe Certificate
Deidrick Montgomery — ServSafe Certificate
Megan Nelson — ServSafe Certificate
Jada Jones — ServSafe Certificate
DeAsia Morgan — ServSafe Certificate
Katelin Mills — ServSafe Certificate
Breanna Garner — ServSafe Certificate
Courtney Lee — ServSafe Certificate
Kendy Roman — De la Cruz ServSafe Certificate
Destiny Sanders — ServSafe Certificate
Terazea Foster — Outstanding Student Award
• Agriculture Science, Equine Science, Introduction to Veterinary Science, and Wildlife Management
Instructor: Ashley Dill
Katie Davis — Blue and Gold Award, iCEV Southwest Airlines Professional Communications
Elizabeth Childers — iCEV Southwest Airlines Professional Communications
Bailey Angel — Star Greenhands
Ingrid Cruz — Star Greenhands
Baylie Black — State Degree Recipient
Kinsleigh Spencer — State Degree Recipient
Kayleigh Spencer — State Degree Recipient
Baylie Black — Student of the Year
Jacob Parks — SC DNR Hunter Education
Hunter Inman — SC DNR Hunter Education
James Benton (J.J.) — SC DNR Hunter Education
Baylie Black — SC DNR Hunter Education
Erin Sprouse — SC DNR Hunter Education
Trevor McCall — SC DNR Hunter Education
Preston Garrett — SC DNR Hunter Education
Alijujuan Rice — SC DNR Hunter Education
Jeffrey Strickland — SC DNR Hunter Education
Alexis Vaughan — SC DNR Hunter Education
Abby Smith — SC DNR Hunter Education
Eleanora Wiggins — SC DNR Hunter Education
Madison MacDonald — SC DNR Hunter Education
Macey Lawson — SC DNR Hunter Education
Marah Kingsmore — SC DNR Hunter Education
Ethan Sumner — SC DNR Hunter Education
• Digital Art and Design
Instructor: Michael Johnson
Morgan Vaughan — Student of the Year, Digital Art and Design Completer
Don’tae Elliott — Digital Art and Design Completer
Tyrese Smith — Digital Art and Design Completer
Brittany Fullbright — Outstanding Student Award
Madison Yeargin — Most Improved Student Award
Jarrod Maness — Most Dependable Student
Tyler Smith — Outstanding Student Award
Sarah Phillips — Most Improved Student Award
• Automotive Technology
Instructor: Neil Gregory
Thomas Edwards — Work-Based Learning Award
Cody Sigmon — Work-Based Learning Award
Tristian Bright — Most Improved Student, Automotive Technology Completer
Joseph Lawson — Student of the Year, Automotive Technology Completer, ASE Certification in Brakes and Maintenance and Light Repair, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation
Christopher Keisler — Automotive Technology Completer
Charles McLain — Automotive Technology Completer, ASE Certification in Maintenance and Light Repair
Ralph Peake — Automotive Technology Completer
Malik Porter — Automotive Technology Completer
Joseph Steele — Automotive Technology Completer
• Firefighting
Instructor: Neal Lee
Jordan Walker — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Richard Clark — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer
Hannah Hill — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer, Work-Based Learning Award
Nathaniel Moore — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer
Jeffrey Sinclair — SC FF2 Certification Double Cords Red/Black Emergency and Fire Management Completer SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation Work-Based Learning Award
Phillip Williams — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation, Work-Based Learning Award
Devin Bennett — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Isac Bledsoe — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black, Student of the Year
Dea’Yaveon Booker — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Tiffany Childers — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Kristian Davis — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Ryan Gibson — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Aaliyah Salter — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Devin Seirmarco — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Emily Smith — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
Derek Young — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black
• Sports Medicine
Instructor: Ashley Jolly
Amaziah Byrd — Sports Medicine Completer
Josie Hayes — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Student of the Year
Danielle Woody — HOSA Certificate of Participation, HOSA Cords
Jordan Austin — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords
Laura Parris — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Outstanding HOSA Member Award, HOSA Cords
Texas Melton — Work-Based Learning Participation, Blood Drive Cords
Brianna Hill — Most Improved Student
Cassie Horne — Blood Drive Cords
Kelsie Nelson — Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords
MeAria Thompson — HOSA Cords
Shanautica Lott — HOSA Cords
Alexis Beasley — HOSA Cords
LaChina Means — HOSA Cords
Kiyanna Jennings — HOSA Cords
Christianna Jeter — HOSA Cords
Bailey Earls — HOSA Certificate of Participation
Charlie Thompson — Work-Based Learning Participation
Isac Bledsoe — Blood Drive Cords
Dimitri Dean — Blood Drive Cords
Shydericka Jeter — Blood Drive Cords
Kenyanna Kershaw — Blood Drive Cords
Lauren McCarley — Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords
Brodrick Salter — Blood Drive Cords
Camron Beasley — HOSA Cords
Aliyah Suber-Wiley — HOSA Cords
DeAsia Lawson — HOSA Cords
LaChyna Farr — HOSA Cords
Tori Hicks — HOSA Cords
• Project Lead the Way — Pre Engineering
Instructor: Lisa Hartley
Nicholas Hale — Student of the Year
Web Page Design and Digital Media Marketing
Instructor: Heather Gregory
Kaleb Small — Dependable Student Award
Andrew Floyd — Dependable Student Award
Alexis Wallington — Dependable Student Award
Adriana Jeter — Overall Most Improved Award
Christian Humphries — Stand Out Award
Jack James — FBLA President, FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords, Certificate for First Place (District Competition)
Sha’Nautica Lott — FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords
Alexis Beasley — FBLA Vice President, FBLA Cords
Madison Maness — Dependable Student Award
Caroline Gallman — Stand Out Award
Sarah All — Stand Out Award
La’Christian Salter — Student of the Year
Camron Beasley — FBLA Secretary, FBLA Cords, FBLA Years of Service Award
Shy’Dericka Jeter — FBLA Treasurer, FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords
Grant Harris — FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords, Certificate for First Place (District Competition)
Ben Stone — Certificate for First Place (District Competition)
Laurel Treadway — Stand Out Award
Ashton Cody — FBLA Years of Service Award
• Building Construction
Instructor: Chris Ketterman
Cory Scott — Work-Based Learning Award
Noah Garner — Work-Based Learning Award
Dalton Vinson — Student of the Year, Building Construction Completer, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation
Tyler Buice — Building Construction Completer
Albert Lee Curenton — Building Construction Completer
William Lowe — Building Construction Completer
Michael Parks — Building Construction Completer
Tyree Ruth — Building Construction Completer
• Machine Tool Technology
Instructor: Brad Whelchel
Nigel Dos Santos — Student of the Year
Kaden Austin — Machine Tool Technology Completer
William Edwards — Machine Tool Technology Completer
Jerome Henry — Machine Tool Technology Completer
Aquell Lopez — Machine Tool Technology Completer
Allen Mitchell — Machine Tool Technology Completer
Scotty Porter — Machine Tool Technology Completer
Vincente Ramirez-Roman — Machine Tool Technology Completer
• Automotive Collision Repair
Instructor: Codey Sanders
Nathan Gregory — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, ASE Certification in Painting and Refinishing, SP/2 Certification, Most Improved Student Award
Robert Jones — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification
Douglas Warr — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification
Christopher Wiggins — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification
Blake Johnson — Student of the Year, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation
Mary Bush — SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation
