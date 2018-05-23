2018 UCCC Award recipients

Charles Warner | The Union Times Nearly 200 students have been recognized by the Union County Career and Technology Center for completing their course of study in their particular career areas during the 2017-2018 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Nearly 200 students have been recognized by the Union County Career and Technology Center for completing their course of study in their particular career areas during the 2017-2018 school year.

UNION COUNTY — Nearly 200 students have been recognized by the Union County Career and Technology Center for their hard work in completing their course of study at the CATE Center in 2018. In order to qualify for this recognition, a student must complete the three or four course units required for their particular career area.

The categories honored are Students of the Year, Completers, and Credentials Awarded. Each Student of the Year receives a plaque; each Completer receives a Certificate of Completion from the Career Center; and those who have received their Credentials in their area of student receive either a card or certificate stating that they have earned their credentials in that particular field. Each student received their plaque or certificate or card during the Tuesday, May 15 recognition ceremony at the CATE Center.

“I’m very proud of them and their teachers and all the hard work they’ve done this year,” Kimberly Jones, Director of the Union County Career Center, said Monday.

The following students successfully completed the required course units in the following career areas taught by the following instructors:

• Cosmetology

Instructor: Amy Cash

Amber Frampton — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords, Cosmetology Student of the Year, Work-Based Learning Award.

Haley Hutchinson — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords

Loren Melton — Cosmetology Completer, Cosmetology Cords

Destiny Fowler — SC SkillsUSA Participation Certificate

Jimmysha Stewart — SC SkillsUSA Participation Certificate

• Web Page Design and Integrated Business Applications

Instructor: Nickie Floyd-Parks

Bailey Angel — Student of the Year

Jarrod Maness — Best Web Page Designer

Brianna Hughey — Leader in Integrated Business Applications

• Image Editing

Instructor: Jeniaka Hames

Aaron Foster — Outstanding Student Award

Kushyne Stevens — Student of the Year

• Health Science 2 and Health Science Clinical

Instructor: Kelly Ivey

Jordan Austin — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Alexis Beasley — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Summer Godfrey — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, National Health Science Assessment Certificate of Proficiency, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant

Kiyanna Jennings — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Christianna Jeter — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant

La’ China Means — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Kelsie Nelson — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Laura Parris — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Student of the Year, National Health Science Assessment Certificate of Proficiency, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant

Sarah Taylor — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant

Me’Aria Thompson — Clinical Completer, OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Armani Byrd — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Elizabeth Davis — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Zykeria Dawkins-Willingham — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Caroline Fowler — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Destiny Means — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Mackenzie Palmer — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Irish Peake — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR, Health Science Most Improved Student Award

Kayley Addis — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Kayson Bates — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Baylie Black — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Brina Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Sydney Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Kiera Epps — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Cayla Gregory — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Myeshia Holmes — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Breyonna Jeter — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Jaylnn Jones — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Albre Sims — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Niroshia Sims — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Tiffany Childers — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Ta’nyjha Thompson — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

Alayna Monroe — OSHA Certification, Healthcare Provider CPR

• Integrated Business Applications

Instructor: Jesse Dyar

Haley Jackson — Student of the Year

• Entrepreneurship, Digital Multimedia, and Integrated Business Applications

Instructor: Bridget Posey

Alexis Wallington — Outstanding Student Award

Aaliyah Ellis — Outstanding Student Award

Chariah Tucker — Student of the Year

Yendi Lark — Outstanding Student Award

Austin Millwood — Outstanding Student Award

Matilda Keller — Most Improved Student Award

Family & Consumer Science and Food & Nutrition

Instructor: Virginia Dillard

Mackenzie Harris — Outstanding Student Award, ServSafe Certificate

Karrah Rice — Student of the Year

Shanya Jeter — ServSafe Certificate

Aaliyah Ellis — ServSafe Certificate

Alysia Johnson — ServSafe Certificate

Deidrick Montgomery — ServSafe Certificate

Megan Nelson — ServSafe Certificate

Jada Jones — ServSafe Certificate

DeAsia Morgan — ServSafe Certificate

Katelin Mills — ServSafe Certificate

Breanna Garner — ServSafe Certificate

Courtney Lee — ServSafe Certificate

Kendy Roman — De la Cruz ServSafe Certificate

Destiny Sanders — ServSafe Certificate

Terazea Foster — Outstanding Student Award

• Agriculture Science, Equine Science, Introduction to Veterinary Science, and Wildlife Management

Instructor: Ashley Dill

Katie Davis — Blue and Gold Award, iCEV Southwest Airlines Professional Communications

Elizabeth Childers — iCEV Southwest Airlines Professional Communications

Bailey Angel — Star Greenhands

Ingrid Cruz — Star Greenhands

Baylie Black — State Degree Recipient

Kinsleigh Spencer — State Degree Recipient

Kayleigh Spencer — State Degree Recipient

Baylie Black — Student of the Year

Jacob Parks — SC DNR Hunter Education

Hunter Inman — SC DNR Hunter Education

James Benton (J.J.) — SC DNR Hunter Education

Baylie Black — SC DNR Hunter Education

Erin Sprouse — SC DNR Hunter Education

Trevor McCall — SC DNR Hunter Education

Preston Garrett — SC DNR Hunter Education

Alijujuan Rice — SC DNR Hunter Education

Jeffrey Strickland — SC DNR Hunter Education

Alexis Vaughan — SC DNR Hunter Education

Abby Smith — SC DNR Hunter Education

Eleanora Wiggins — SC DNR Hunter Education

Madison MacDonald — SC DNR Hunter Education

Macey Lawson — SC DNR Hunter Education

Marah Kingsmore — SC DNR Hunter Education

Ethan Sumner — SC DNR Hunter Education

• Digital Art and Design

Instructor: Michael Johnson

Morgan Vaughan — Student of the Year, Digital Art and Design Completer

Don’tae Elliott — Digital Art and Design Completer

Tyrese Smith — Digital Art and Design Completer

Brittany Fullbright — Outstanding Student Award

Madison Yeargin — Most Improved Student Award

Jarrod Maness — Most Dependable Student

Tyler Smith — Outstanding Student Award

Sarah Phillips — Most Improved Student Award

• Automotive Technology

Instructor: Neil Gregory

Thomas Edwards — Work-Based Learning Award

Cody Sigmon — Work-Based Learning Award

Tristian Bright — Most Improved Student, Automotive Technology Completer

Joseph Lawson — Student of the Year, Automotive Technology Completer, ASE Certification in Brakes and Maintenance and Light Repair, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation

Christopher Keisler — Automotive Technology Completer

Charles McLain — Automotive Technology Completer, ASE Certification in Maintenance and Light Repair

Ralph Peake — Automotive Technology Completer

Malik Porter — Automotive Technology Completer

Joseph Steele — Automotive Technology Completer

• Firefighting

Instructor: Neal Lee

Jordan Walker — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Richard Clark — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer

Hannah Hill — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer, Work-Based Learning Award

Nathaniel Moore — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer

Jeffrey Sinclair — SC FF2 Certification Double Cords Red/Black Emergency and Fire Management Completer SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation Work-Based Learning Award

Phillip Williams — SC FF2 Certification, Double Cords Red/Black, Emergency and Fire Management Completer, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation, Work-Based Learning Award

Devin Bennett — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Isac Bledsoe — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black, Student of the Year

Dea’Yaveon Booker — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Tiffany Childers — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Kristian Davis — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Ryan Gibson — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Aaliyah Salter — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Devin Seirmarco — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Emily Smith — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

Derek Young — SC FF1 Certification, Single Cord Red/Black

• Sports Medicine

Instructor: Ashley Jolly

Amaziah Byrd — Sports Medicine Completer

Josie Hayes — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Student of the Year

Danielle Woody — HOSA Certificate of Participation, HOSA Cords

Jordan Austin — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords

Laura Parris — HOSA Certificate of Participation, Outstanding HOSA Member Award, HOSA Cords

Texas Melton — Work-Based Learning Participation, Blood Drive Cords

Brianna Hill — Most Improved Student

Cassie Horne — Blood Drive Cords

Kelsie Nelson — Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords

MeAria Thompson — HOSA Cords

Shanautica Lott — HOSA Cords

Alexis Beasley — HOSA Cords

LaChina Means — HOSA Cords

Kiyanna Jennings — HOSA Cords

Christianna Jeter — HOSA Cords

Bailey Earls — HOSA Certificate of Participation

Charlie Thompson — Work-Based Learning Participation

Isac Bledsoe — Blood Drive Cords

Dimitri Dean — Blood Drive Cords

Shydericka Jeter — Blood Drive Cords

Kenyanna Kershaw — Blood Drive Cords

Lauren McCarley — Blood Drive Cords, HOSA Cords

Brodrick Salter — Blood Drive Cords

Camron Beasley — HOSA Cords

Aliyah Suber-Wiley — HOSA Cords

DeAsia Lawson — HOSA Cords

LaChyna Farr — HOSA Cords

Tori Hicks — HOSA Cords

• Project Lead the Way — Pre Engineering

Instructor: Lisa Hartley

Nicholas Hale — Student of the Year

Web Page Design and Digital Media Marketing

Instructor: Heather Gregory

Kaleb Small — Dependable Student Award

Andrew Floyd — Dependable Student Award

Alexis Wallington — Dependable Student Award

Adriana Jeter — Overall Most Improved Award

Christian Humphries — Stand Out Award

Jack James — FBLA President, FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords, Certificate for First Place (District Competition)

Sha’Nautica Lott — FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords

Alexis Beasley — FBLA Vice President, FBLA Cords

Madison Maness — Dependable Student Award

Caroline Gallman — Stand Out Award

Sarah All — Stand Out Award

La’Christian Salter — Student of the Year

Camron Beasley — FBLA Secretary, FBLA Cords, FBLA Years of Service Award

Shy’Dericka Jeter — FBLA Treasurer, FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords

Grant Harris — FBLA Years of Service Award, FBLA Cords, Certificate for First Place (District Competition)

Ben Stone — Certificate for First Place (District Competition)

Laurel Treadway — Stand Out Award

Ashton Cody — FBLA Years of Service Award

• Building Construction

Instructor: Chris Ketterman

Cory Scott — Work-Based Learning Award

Noah Garner — Work-Based Learning Award

Dalton Vinson — Student of the Year, Building Construction Completer, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation

Tyler Buice — Building Construction Completer

Albert Lee Curenton — Building Construction Completer

William Lowe — Building Construction Completer

Michael Parks — Building Construction Completer

Tyree Ruth — Building Construction Completer

• Machine Tool Technology

Instructor: Brad Whelchel

Nigel Dos Santos — Student of the Year

Kaden Austin — Machine Tool Technology Completer

William Edwards — Machine Tool Technology Completer

Jerome Henry — Machine Tool Technology Completer

Aquell Lopez — Machine Tool Technology Completer

Allen Mitchell — Machine Tool Technology Completer

Scotty Porter — Machine Tool Technology Completer

Vincente Ramirez-Roman — Machine Tool Technology Completer

• Automotive Collision Repair

Instructor: Codey Sanders

Nathan Gregory — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, ASE Certification in Painting and Refinishing, SP/2 Certification, Most Improved Student Award

Robert Jones — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification

Douglas Warr — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification

Christopher Wiggins — Automotive Collision Repair Completer, SP/2 Certification

Blake Johnson — Student of the Year, SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation

Mary Bush — SC SkillsUSA Certificate of Participation

Students honored for completing training

