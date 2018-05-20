After school fun and learning

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School student Donald Duckett III received an award for meeting his reading goal in the school’s after-school program. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School student Donald Duckett III received an award for meeting his reading goal in the school’s after-school program. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School students Nevaeh Eison, Adrianna Johnson, Janiya Andrews, and Isabella Smith created Emergency Preparedness Backpacks during the school’s after-school program. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School students Nevaeh Eison, Adrianna Johnson, Janiya Andrews, and Isabella Smith created Emergency Preparedness Backpacks during the school’s after-school program. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School students in the after-school program enjoyed playing a game to discover the many jobs held by community helpers. The students pictured are Gabry’elle Eison, Donald Duckett III, Morgan Williams and Treyvon Meadow. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School students in the after-school program enjoyed playing a game to discover the many jobs held by community helpers. The students pictured are Gabry’elle Eison, Donald Duckett III, Morgan Williams and Treyvon Meadow.

UNION — Staying after school. In previous eras staying after school was something students hoped to avoid because it was usually a form of punishment.

Things change, however, and nowadays staying after school is often something students look forward to as it is not for punishment but for the opportunity to learn and have fun doing so.

That’s the case at Foster Park Elementary School which offers students the opportunity to take part in its after-school program.

The program offers students the opportunity to do projects and activities that are both fun and educational, such as making Emergency Preparedness Backpacks and playing games that help them discover the many jobs held by community helpers. Students can even win awards for things like meeting their reading goals.

No, staying after school is not a punishment, especially if you are staying after school at Foster Park Elementary School to take part in its after school program. It’s a way to continue learning and to do so in a fun environment and so, by all means, stay after school and have some great educational fun in the process.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

