Four named to academic lists

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Anita K. Bowles, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Development at Spartanburg Methodist College, is pleased to announce the students included on the President’s List and the Dean’s List for grades earned during the spring 2018 academic semester.

President’s List

President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher. The students named to the President’s List included the following area residents:

• Taylor Logan Cartee of Pauline

• Fabian Salinas of Pacolet

Dean’s List

Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The students named to the Dean’s List included the following area residents:

• Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree

• Jason Tyrek Rodgers of Union

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

